Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Acquires PenguinData, Expanding Its Workforce Management Software Portfolio for Infrastructure Contractors

MONTRÉAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of PenguinData Workforce Management, Inc. ("PenguinData"), a leading provider of workforce management software for telecom, fiber, and utility contractors.

Founded in 2006, PenguinData has established a strong reputation as a trusted workforce management and operational platform for contractors managing complex, field-based operations. Its comprehensive solution supports time tracking, labor allocation, project management, compliance, billing workflows, and advanced reporting, enabling customers to improve productivity, margins, and operational visibility.

With this acquisition, Valsoft strengthens its presence in the infrastructure and field services software market, supporting businesses operating in asset- and labor-intensive environments. PenguinData expands Valsoft's portfolio of mission-critical software companies serving highly specialized industries across North America.

"It has been an incredible journey building PenguinData alongside our customers and team," said Michael Enters, Founder of PenguinData. "Valsoft and Fluent Software Group share our long-term mindset and commitment to preserving what makes businesses successful. This partnership ensures continuity for our customers and employees while supporting PenguinData's continued growth."

"PenguinData has developed a highly specialized and mission-critical platform for infrastructure contractors," said Peter Blanchard, Portfolio Vice President at Fluent Software Group. "The strength of the product, the loyalty of its customer base, and the team's deep industry expertise make PenguinData an excellent addition to Valsoft's portfolio. We look forward to supporting the company as it continues to build on its strong foundation."

PenguinData will continue to operate autonomously under the leadership of David Ozuna, former COO, with its management team and employees remaining in place. As part of the Valsoft ecosystem, the company will join Fluent Software Group, an operating group of Valsoft, benefiting from shared expertise, operational support, and long-term investment-while preserving its entrepreneurial culture and strong customer focus.

Valsoft Corporation was represented internally by Shinjay Choi (Senior Legal Counsel), David Felicissimo (General Counsel), and Elisa Macron (Paralegal). PenguinData was represented by Legal Wiggin and Dana, William Perrone and Daniela Badiola Spanos and M&A firm Mariner, Patrick Laliberte and Simba Zingoni.

About PenguinData

PenguinData is a provider of workforce management software purpose-built for telecom, fiber, and utility contractors. Its platform serves as a centralized system of record for labor, projects, assets, compliance, and billing, helping customers manage complex field operations with accuracy and efficiency. PenguinData's solutions are trusted by contractors across North America supporting fulfillment, construction, multi-dwelling units, and large-scale infrastructure projects. Learn more at www.penguindata.com.

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. Valsoft's strategy is to invest for the long term, enabling businesses to benefit from global expertise, shared best practices, and a decentralized structure that allows them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while achieving sustainable growth. For more information, please visit: www.valsoftcorp.com

