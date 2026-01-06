Unlike Generative AI platforms, TrilogyForge is a purpose-built, long-form narrative engine able to actually craft not just a single novel (one aligned with all the rules and nuances of popular fiction), but a system capable of creating a story arc across an entire trilogy.

Write3BooksIn24Hours is unveiling TrilogyForge tonight at the ShowStoppers media reception at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada that is held exclusively for journalists, analysts, and influencers attending the CES 2026 conference and trade show.

Las Vegas, Nevada and Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - TrilogyForgeTM, a new AI-engine from Write3BooksIn24HoursTM, is being unveiled tonight at the ShowStoppers media reception at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

TrilogyForge allows book lovers and frustrated authors around the globe who harbor secret dreams of writing a series of novels like their favorite bestselling authors to transform those ideas into reality in under 24 hours.

Tyler Jensen, CEO and founder of Utah-based company, Write3BooksIn24Hours, and creator of the TrilogyForge AI-engine.

According to Tyler Jensen, CEO and Founder of Write3BooksIn24Hours, many people have invented characters they love, plot lines, and have mapped-out settings in their minds for one or more novels.

But, he added, few will ever start the process, however, either because they're afraid and unsure of their skills as a storyteller, or they just don't have the time and discipline.

"I've carried around dozens of stories for decades and never written them for all the same reasons," Jensen said, recalling his time as an English major at Utah State University and every year since. "As I've seen the advance, and promise, of artificial intelligence over the past several years, I've been fascinated with the question: 'Can AI be tamed to write long-form fiction well?' I didn't think so, but challenged myself to find out. Turns out I was wrong. It can be done."

Cover artwork for The First Thread, Book 1 of The Threadward Chronicles trilogy, one of three books produced in less than 24 hours by TrilogyForge (the AI-engine from Write3BooksIn24Hours), with direction, input, and editing provided by the author.

Last year Jensen began working in his spare time on nights and weekends to see what he could accomplish. His goal: Do the hardest thing first.

Specifically, create an AI-powered, long-form narrative engine able to actually craft not just a single novel, one aligned with all the rules and nuances of popular fiction, but a system capable of creating a story arc across an entire trilogy.

Now, Jensen says, that work is done and available to the world through his new company, Write3BooksIn24Hours.





Cover artwork for The Helix Protocol, Book 1 of The Helix Files trilogy, one of three books produced in less than 24 hours by TrilogyForge (the AI-engine from Write3BooksIn24Hours), with direction, input, and editing provided by the author.

"After creating this impossible system, I was hooked and created dozens of novels for myself," he said. "Friends asked, 'Can I use it too?' So that's what I've done with TrilogyForge, at Write3BooksIn24Hours.com. Anyone can create an account and build their idea outline with our Wizard, editing it as they like (on a complimentary basis) before they decide to spend $99 to have their outline transformed into three interwoven novels in under 24 hours.

"Each three-book series is created by TrilogyForge based on their initial story profile / outline across any one of six genres, ranging from romance to fantasy and from mystery to thriller. When the system is done working its magic, TrilogyForge users receive three downloadable books inside a Zip file (in the pre-selected file format), and the different files are laid-out for the book size selected by the user to make editing, printing, and publishing easy.

"On average, these trilogies come out at around 360,000 total words - that's approximately 450-to-500 pages per book when published, depending upon the format selected. Already dozens of books have been created for our users by TrilogyForge, and the responses from these authors have been quite positive."

Designed for Story Lovers and Collectors, Not for Professional Writers

According to Jensen, TrilogyForge is not a replacement for professional authors or the writing craft itself, but rather a bridge for people who have carried story ideas for years without the time, desire or skills to master long-form fiction writing.

The TrilogyForge service guides users through a structured creative intake process to capture characters, themes, tone, and story direction before generating full-length manuscripts that can be edited, shared privately, or self-published.

TrilogyForge supports multiple fiction genres, including romance, thriller, science fiction, fantasy, mystery, and literary fiction for adult and young adult readers. The service is offered for a fee of $99 per trilogy created.

"I understand why people are skeptical," Jensen said. "AI tools have been able to write reports, advertising copy, book chapters, movie scenes and more for some time now. The harder problem, however, is for AI platforms to maintain narrative consistency across an entire multi-book story arc. And doing so quickly and inexpensively was unimaginable. Those are the problems we have solved in TrilogyForge."





Cover artwork for Echoes of Tomorrow, Book 1 of The Palimpsest Orbit trilogy, one of three books produced in less than 24 hours by TrilogyForge (the AI-engine from Write3BooksIn24Hours), with direction, input, and editing provided by the author.

Write3BooksIn24Hours will formally introduce TrilogyForge to journalists, analysts and influencers during the invite-only ShowStoppers media reception held today (Tuesday, January 6, 2026) from 6-9 p.m. (MT) in the Grand Ballroom of the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, an event that overlaps with the four-day CES 2026 technology conference and trade show.

At the ShowStoppers media reception, Write3BooksIn24Hours will display completed books generated using TrilogyForge and provide interested journalists, analysts and influencers with evaluation/review access to begin their own projects following the event.

"I think a lot of professional journalists will be blown away with what they can accomplish in partnership with TrilogyForge," Jensen said. "And I get it. Not only are they each storytellers, they're all focused on uncovering the truth. When it comes to AI, there is a lot of skepticism and a ton of wild claims made.

"But we are proud of what we've accomplished and have shared 27 full-length novels on our site to prove it, each created using TrilogyForge. We love skeptics who want to see what TrilogyForge can do. That's okay. My challenge is simple: 'Give it a try and see what you think.' That's all I ask."

Readers interested in determining for themselves the quality of writing produced by TrilogyForge should visit https://write3booksin24hours.com/samples where they can read up to nine separate trilogies on a complimentary basis, either via download or online, each created using TrilogyForge in genre's ranging from fantasy to mystery and from romance to thriller.

Evaluation Accounts for Journalists, Analysts, and/or "Qualified" Influencers

Professional journalists, market research analysts, and/or "qualified" influencers interested in conducting a one-time evaluation of the TrilogyForge system to write their own three-book trilogy should submit a request for an evaluation account to press@write3booksin24hours.com.

About Write3BooksIn24Hours

Write3BooksIn24Hours is an AI-assisted media and entertainment company focused on helping people transform story ideas into complete, long-form narratives using technology that emphasizes story coherence across multi-book story arcs. Write3BooksIn24Hours is owned and operated by Ioka LLC, a Utah-based company dedicated to innovation in creative technology.

Write3BooksIn24Hours and TrilogyForge are trademarks of Write3BooksIn24Hours. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

