Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Japan Suiso Energy will construct a 40,000 cubic meter vessel designed to meet global hydrogen demand in the 2030s.Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Japan Suiso Energy (JSE) have signed a contract to build the world's largest liquefied hydrogen carrier. The vessel is expected to have a capacity of 40,000 cubic meters. It will be built at Kawasaki's Sakaide Works in Kagawa prefecture, Japan. Kawasaki Heavy Industries said in a statement that the project will meet global hydrogen demand in the 2030s and form the foundation of the future hydrogen supply chain. ...

