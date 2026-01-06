Researchers from Spain found that semi-transparent PV systems are commercially viable only up to about 50% transparency, as higher transparency sharply reduces efficiency and increases system costs. Their analysis shows that declining power density, and not balance-of-system or financing factors, is the main driver of higher LCOE, even in high-irradiation regions.A group of scientists from the University of Jaén in Spain has conducted technical and economic analysis to assess the cost-competitiveness of semi-transparent photovoltaic (STPV) technologies and has found that commercial feasibility ...

