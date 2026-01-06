Patented MRAS architecture transforms unstructured email archives into corporate memory for the AI era.

SEANAT today announces the public reveal of IRISTIA, the first platform designed to transform enterprise email archives into structured, compliant, AI-ready corporate memory. Presented at CES 2026 (Eureka Park French Tech Pavilion), IRISTIA introduces a new category in enterprise information management: Email Knowledge Structuring

Despite 30 years of digital transformation, the world's most critical business knowledge still lives inside isolated inboxes. Emails contain decisions, instructions, attachments, metadata, and evidence yet remain stored in an unstructured, fragmentary format (MIME) that modern DMS, M365, and cloud tools cannot properly interpret.

IRISTIA changes this.

Built on the MRAS (MIME-Reversible Archiving Solution) architecture, protected under an international PCT patent application (WO 2025/257581), IRISTIA reconstructs the internal structure of emails and attachments, restoring context, flows, relationships, and metadata. The result is a clean, searchable, governance-ready data layer that plugs directly into corporate information systems and AI engines.

"Companies want to deploy AI, but their knowledge is trapped in email," said Bernard Dauvergne, co-founder of SEANAT. "IRISTIA gives emails a durable second life structured, shareable, and finally usable at the scale of the enterprise."

IRISTIA offers three strategic benefits:

Corporate Memory: transforms daily emails into long-term organizational knowledge

Governance Compliance: restores metadata integrity, relationships, and auditability

AI Enablement: creates a structured, scalable dataset ready for enterprise LLMs and RAG systems

The platform has already been validated on a proof-scale dataset of 300,000 emails and 200,000 attachments, collected since 2005, demonstrating reconstruction quality and AI-powered search across multiple enterprise mailboxes.

IRISTIA is relevant for enterprises, regulated industries, cloud providers, email platforms, and organizations seeking to build internal AI capabilities without compromising sovereignty or GDPR compliance

With CES marking its first public appearance, SEANAT is now exploring strategic collaborations and integration opportunities with cloud providers, email platforms, ECM/DMS vendors, cybersecurity players, and corporate development teams

IRISTIA will be showcased at CES 2026 Eureka Park, French Tech Pavilion.

