UK hosts around 240+ existing data centers, with cities like London, Slough and Newport having a strong presence in the region. London dominates the upcoming data center market with more than 1.6 GW led by Digital Reef, Equnix, Ada Infrastructure and Tritax Big Box.

There is growing demand from cloud and tech companies, especially in London, Manchester, and Birmingham. VIRTUS Data Centres, Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centres and Ark Data Centres rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across UK.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the UK data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 243 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 66 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Bristol, Buckinghamshire, Cambridge, Chertsey, Cheshire, Corsham, Derbyshire, Dorset, Dunkirk, Essex, Farnborough, Gloucestershire, Greater London, Greater Manchester, Hampshire, Harlow, Hayes, Hertfordshire, Iver Heath, Kent, Killingholme, Leicestershire, London, Manchester, Merseyside, Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Scotland, Slough, South Yorkshire, Surrey, Tyne Wear, Wales, Warwickshire, West Midlands, West Sussex, West Yorkshire, Wiltshire.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (243 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (London II or Glasgow Data Center)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (66 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/investors Covered in This United Kingdom Data Center Market

4D Data Centres

Access Managed Services (OOSHA)

Ada Infrastructure

AI Pathfinder

AIMES

AiOnX

ANS Group (UKFast)

Apatura

Aptum

AQL Data Center

Ark Data Centres

Arrow Business Communications

Asanti (Daisy Group)

ASK4

AtlasEdge

Blue Box

brightsolid

Caineal

CapitaLand

Carbon3.ai

Castleforge and Galaxy DC

Catella (Trinity DC)

CCS Leeds

Centersquare (Cyxtera Technologies)

Centrilogic

China Mobile International (CMI)

Clearstream Technology

Cloud Innovation Limited

CloudHQ

Cogent Communications

Colt Data Centre Services

Columbia Threadneedle (Node4)

Corscale

Custodian Data Centres

CyrusOne

Daisy Corporate Services

Dante FS Group

DataBank

Datacentreplus

DATANET.CO.UK

DataVita

Datum

Datum Datacentres (Teledata)

DDCL Tutis Point

Deep Green

Digital Realty

Digital Reef

Digital Space (Timico)

DLD (Salford) Ltd

Echelon Data Centers

EdgeCore

EID LLP

Elasticity Limited

Elite UK REIT Management Pte. Ltd

Elsham Tech Park Ltd

Epsilon Telecommunications

Equinix

Fujitsu

Fulcrum Data Systems

Global Switch

Global Technical Realty (GTR)

Gravity Edge (Previously Lincoln Rackhouse)

Green Mountain (Infinity SDC)

GreenWeaver AI Ltd (Spode Works Regeneration Ltd)

Gridjet Data Centres

GTP 3 Data Center

GTT (I Squared)

Humber Tech Park

Indectron

Intercity Technology

IOMART

Ionos (Fasthosts)

IP House

Iron Mountain

Itility

ITPS

Kao Data

Keppel Data Centres

Kwere II

Latos Data Center

LDeX

Link Park Heathrow

Lumen Technologies

Lunar Digital

Media Stream AI (MSAI)

MigSolv

Netwise Hosting

nLighten

Northtree Investment Management

Norwich Research Park

Nscale

NTT DATA

NTT Global Data Centers

Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited

PATRIZIA

Pulsant

Pulsant (SCC)

PureDC

QTS

QuickHost

Rackspace Technology

Redwire DC

Safe Hosts Internet

Safenames Data Centre

Salt Ayre Leisure Centre

Segro

ServerChoice

Serverfarm

ServerHouse

Service Express (Blue Chip)

Shelborn Drummond Ltd

SilverEdge DC

Six Degrees

Stellanor Datacenters Group Limited (Redcentric)

Stellium Datacenters

SUB1

Sungard Availability Services

Telehouse

Telstra

The Bunker (Cyberfort Group)

THG Hosting

Thrive

Tritax Big Box

Valore Group

Vantage Data Centers (Next Generation Data)

Verne Global (Volta Data Centres)

VIRTUS Data Centres (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)

Wildcard Networks

Wilton International

WRN Broadcast

Yondr

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x1hcvp

