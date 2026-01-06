Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Sylvox, a global leader in weatherproof outdoor televisions, has announced its return to CES 2026 with the debut of the frameless outdoor TV, marking a major milestone in the evolution of open-air entertainment and reinforcing the brand's leadership in weatherproof display innovation. Showcased at the Venetian Expo, the new Frameless Outdoor TV Series anchors Sylvox's most ambitious CES presence to date and is presented within immersive, lifestyle-inspired outdoor environments that demonstrate how advanced display technology can seamlessly integrate into everyday living spaces.

The new frameless design represents a bold step forward in how outdoor televisions look, feel, and function in real-world settings. By removing the visual boundaries associated with outdoor TVs, Sylvox has created a screen that feels like a natural extension of the environment. This approach reflects a growing demand among consumers for technology that enhances connection rather than distracting from it.

"The philosophy that inspired our new frameless design is to create technology that blends into its surroundings and brings people closer to the moments that matter," said Tracy Lee, Senior Vice President at Sylvox. "At CES 2026, we're bringing this philosophy to life, transforming outdoor spaces into meaningful places for connection and enjoyment."

Designed for outdoor enthusiasts who value both performance and aesthetics, the Sylvox Frameless Outdoor TV Series delivers an immersive viewing experience built specifically for exterior environments. Its ultra-thin profile is up to 90% thinner than standard outdoor TVs and features a screen-to-body ratio of up to 95%, creating a clean, screen-first appearance.

The display delivers vivid 4K UHD resolution with advanced anti-glare technology and brightness levels ranging from 1,000 to 2,000 nits, ensuring clear visibility even in bright outdoor conditions. Built to withstand the elements, the TV carries an IP56 rating for water and dust resistance, includes an IP66-certified remote, and operates reliably in temperatures from -22 to 122. The series is powered by Google TV 5.0, offering access to thousands of apps along with hands-free control through Google Assistant.

Alongside the Frameless Series, Sylvox will also showcase its flagship Cinema Pro 110-inch Helio QLED Outdoor TV, which continues to draw attention as the largest outdoor television of its kind. Featuring proprietary Helio QLED technology, quantum-dot enhancement, and advanced local dimming, this display delivers exceptional brightness reaching 5,000 nits, along with deeper blacks, higher contrast, and cinematic 4K picture quality. Recognized at CES 2025 with major media awards, the Cinema Pro also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos through integrated dual 30-watt speakers, offering a true outdoor cinema experience.

This year, Sylvox partners with Outer, a leading outdoor furniture brand, to present a fully realized outdoor living environment. Within this space, Sylvox displays are seamlessly integrated into the Outer Spaces system, a freestanding modular structure designed for quick installation. Together, the two brands demonstrate how thoughtful design and advanced technology can elevate outdoor living by bringing indoor comfort, functionality, and immersion outside.

Founded in 2009, Sylvox was created with a mission to inspire well-being and human connection through cutting-edge outdoor technology. Now serving customers in over 100 countries, the company has grown into a trusted global brand known for durable, high-performance outdoor televisions that transform patios, backyards, and commercial spaces into immersive entertainment destinations. By partnering with leading retailers worldwide, Sylvox continues to make premium outdoor entertainment more accessible while remaining guided by its core values of accessibility, well-being, innovation, and sustainability.

The debut of the Frameless Outdoor TV Series at CES 2026 represents another step in Sylvox's ongoing commitment to redefining how people experience technology in the outdoors. Media and industry attendees are invited to visit Sylvox at the Venetian Expo, Halls A through D, Booth 51623 in Smart Home during CES 2026 for live demonstrations, product walkthroughs, and interview opportunities with Sylvox executives.

