Safety Training Seminars Complimentary CPR Posters With New 2025 Guidelines

The newly released complimentary CPR posters set includes Adult CPR, Adult Choking, Infant CPR, and Infant Choking guidance. Each poster is designed for quick visual reference during high-stress emergencies, using clear steps, simple language, and easy-to-follow illustrations aligned with the latest evidence-based recommendations. The goal is to reinforce critical skills that can save lives in the first moments of a cardiac or choking emergency.

"CPR knowledge should be accessible to everyone, not just healthcare professionals," said Laura Seidel, owner, Safety Training Seminars. "By offering these updated posters complimentarily, we're helping employers, educators, and families reinforce proper techniques and stay aligned with the 2025 guidelines."

Safety Training Seminars has been teaching CPR, BLS, ACLS, and PALS courses for decades and works closely with healthcare professionals, educators, childcare providers, coaches, and community members throughout California. The release of these updated posters reflects the organization's ongoing commitment to public safety, education, and community preparedness.

The posters are ideal for placement in offices, gyms, schools, childcare centers, medical clinics, dental offices, break rooms, and common areas, serving as constant reminders of how to respond confidently during an emergency. While posters do not replace hands-on training, they are a valuable reinforcement tool that helps keep life-saving steps top of mind.

Safety Training Seminars encourages all organizations and households to download and display the posters and to ensure staff and family members maintain current CPR certification. Staying informed, prepared, and confident can make the difference between life and death.

About Safety Training Seminars

Safety Training Seminars is a woman-owned training organization founded in 1989, providing high-quality CPR, BLS, ACLS, PALS, First-aid and other life-support education courses nationally.

