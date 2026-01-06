Partnership provides regulatory reach and operator access across the U.S.

Strategic Investment Accelerates Dynamic Parlays Distribution and Global Expansion

Betlabs announced the successful close of its seed funding round, fully funded by SportsContentCo (SCC), a leading U.S. sports betting supplier with licensing approvals across nearly every regulated state.

The investment supports Betlabs' expansion as the company scales distribution of Dynamic Parlays, its flagship product designed to modernize traditional parlay wagering.

Dynamic Parlays allow customers to earn payouts even when some selections lose. Rather than an all-or-nothing outcome, payouts are dynamically allocated based on the number of correct legs, delivering higher rewards for accuracy while still providing meaningful returns for partial success. The format lowers variance for players while driving increased engagement, bet volume, and retention for operators.

Betlabs recently released an updated version of Dynamic Parlays featuring enhanced payout shaping, clearer betslip visuals, and an integrated odds-boost bonus engine.

Beyond capital, SCC provides a strategic distribution advantage through its licensed U.S. footprint and operator relationships, accelerating Betlabs' North American growth and supporting international expansion.

SportsContentCo LLC provides sports content, data, and technology solutions to licensed and regulated betting operators across North America.

Betlabs is a sports betting technology company pioneering next-generation parlay products.

For more information on this topic please contact Johnny Coetzer atJohnny@bet-labs.ioor Sean Schafer at sean.schafer@sportscontentco.comor visit us at https://sportscontentco.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260106892033/en/

Contacts:

Sean Schafer SportsContentCo LLC

Press@sportscontentco.com