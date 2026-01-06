Anzeige
Indizes
06.01.2026 17:36 Uhr
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - Issue of Equity

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 06

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: Issue of Equity

The Board of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the 'Company') announces that it has agreed today to issue and allot 125,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company at a price of 175.70p per share under its block listing facility. This allotment is to satisfy secondary market demand and is made under the annual authority granted by the Company's shareholders for such allotments. These shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares in issue in all respects.

Following this issue the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 238,504,323 which should be used as the denominator for calculating interests in the Company.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited.

Contact:

Claire Brazenall

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

6 January 2026


