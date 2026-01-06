Anzeige
Net Impact and PG&E Launch the Home Electrification Challenge To Accelerate California's Clean Energy Future

Student-led challenge invites innovative customer engagement strategies to advance home electrification across California; finalists will present at PG&E headquarters for a chance to win grand prize

EL CERRITO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / In partnership with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), Net Impact has launched the Home Electrification Challenge, a statewide competition inviting students from colleges and universities across California to design innovative customer engagement strategies that accelerate home and neighborhood-level electrification across PG&E's diverse customer base.

The challenge addresses a critical need in California's path to achieving its ambitious climate goals: moving home electrification from an innovation-driven concept into a trusted, preferred choice for PG&E customers. As California works toward a sustainable energy future, PG&E seeks innovative approaches to help customers understand the benefits of electrification and inspire electrified homeowners to become active advocates within their communities. PG&E turned to Net Impact to activate its business-focused community to help tackle this challenge.

"Home electrification is essential to meeting California's climate targets, but technical solutions alone won't get us there," said Karen Johns, CEO of Net Impact. "We need to understand what motivates customers, address their concerns, and activate a movement of advocates. This challenge empowers the next generation of leaders to tackle one of the most pressing sustainability challenges of our time, and we're thrilled to do it alongside one of our longtime partners, PG&E."

Participating students will leverage PG&E's existing electrification programs and resources when developing strategies that consider the complexities of customer behavior, equity considerations, and the opportunities presented by early adopters who help shape public perception.

"California students bring fresh perspectives and innovative thinking that can help us reach customers in new ways" said David Poster, Director of Building Electrification and Efficiency at PG&E. "By partnering with Net Impact, we're tapping into the creativity and passion of future sustainability leaders who understand both the urgency of climate action and the importance of meeting customers where they are."

The challenge unfolds in two competitive phases. First, student teams will develop and present their customer engagement strategies at local pitch-off events hosted by Net Impact chapters across the state. Second, select finalist teams will advance to a regional showcase at PG&E's headquarters in Oakland, California, where they will present to

PG&E leaders and compete for an overall grand prize of $2,000.

Beyond cash prizes, participants will build valuable skills in customer-centric strategy design, expand their professional networks through direct engagement with PG&E's sustainability and customer electrification teams, and gain hands-on experience addressing real-world climate challenges.

Net Impact manages and facilitates the program by bringing together its extensive network of emerging social impact and sustainability leaders at colleges and universities across California. With more than 10 years of experience building and executing experiential education opportunities, Net Impact specializes in equipping business leaders to address social challenges, protect the environment, and leverage the tools of business toward the greater good.

More information about the Home Electrification Challenge can be found at

netimpact.org/programs/home-electrification-challenge.

About Net Impact

Net Impact, one of the largest and oldest global member organizations focused on impact,

engages over 50,000 students and professionals annually. With almost 300 chapters in over 40 countries, our members are pursuing impactful careers and impactful lives across diverse industries, including business, sustainability, and social impact fields. Net Impact engages its global chapter community in experiential education-focused programming, convenings, and civic and community engagement projects. Net Impact is committed to using business as a force for good and building the capacity of the next generation of workforce members. Visit www.netimpact.org.

About Pacific Gas and Electric Company

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than sixteen million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

CONTACT:

Net Impact
Hilary Manzo, Associate Director of Programs
EmpoweringHomes@netimpact.org

PG&E
Paul Doherty, Manager, Clean Energy & Innovation Communications
paul.doherty@pge.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Net Impact on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Net Impact
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/net-impact
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Net Impact



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/net-impact-and-pgande-launch-the-home-electrification-challenge-1124459

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
