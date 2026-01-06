Shine On & Glow: Former Wall Street Tech Executive Roni McGuire Launches the 2026 Motifesting Journal to Help High Achievers Manifest with Intention and Alignment

Available Now on Amazon | Official Launch January 6, 2026

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Roni McGuire, a former Wall Street technology executive turned leadership and manifestation coach, announced the launch of the 2026 Motifesting Journal Create Your Vision, Live with Intention, and Manifest Your Dream Life, a year long guided journal designed to help high achieving individuals align mindset, energy, and action to create meaningful and sustainable success. The journal is currently available for purchase on Amazon.

After building a successful career in the male dominated world of Wall Street technology, McGuire reached a turning point. Despite outward success, she knew she wanted more alignment, freedom, and fulfillment. That realization led her to begin applying mindset, intuition, and strategic goal setting practices in her own life. This work ultimately evolved into her now trademarked Motifesting Method.

"You can do everything right on paper and still feel disconnected from your life," said McGuire. "Motifesting was born when I stopped chasing outcomes and started aligning with who I actually wanted to become."

From Personal Practice to a Trademarked Method

What began as a personal transformation soon became a methodology McGuire now teaches to clients globally. The Motifesting Method, which stands for Motivation, Imagination, Focus, and Taking Action, uniquely combines intuition, mindset work, and proven business strategy to help individuals manifest both personal and professional goals.

Inspired by her clients' results and their desire for greater accountability, McGuire created the 2026 Motifesting Journal as a practical tool to help users consistently apply the method throughout the year.

A New Kind of Goal Setting Tool for 2026

Unlike traditional planners, the 2026 Motifesting Journal is designed as a reflective roadmap that encourages users to slow down, reconnect with their inner guidance, and lead their lives with intention rather than pressure.

Through weekly prompts and monthly themes such as Bravery and Renewal, Wonder and Delight, and Vision and Navigation, the journal helps users release perfectionism, overcome burnout, and build momentum without sacrificing joy.

Inside the journal, readers learn how to:

Align their energy with their goals using guided weekly manifesting prompts

Apply the trademarked Motifesting Method where mindset meets intuitive strategy

Let go of control and overthinking so manifestation feels lighter and more sustainable

Stay focused, grounded, and intentional throughout the year

Learn from real life transformation stories shared by members of The Manifesting Collective, McGuire's global community

Bringing the Work to Life Through Community

To support deeper implementation, McGuire also leads The Manifesting Collective, a membership based coaching and accountability community designed to help individuals apply the Motifesting Method in real time.

The Collective offers curated resources, personalized coaching, private community access, and ongoing accountability to help members manifest greater financial abundance, clarity, and fulfillment without burnout.

"So many people understand manifestation conceptually but struggle to apply it practically," McGuire added. "The journal and the Collective work together to bridge that gap."

Availability

The 2026 Motifesting Journal is available now for purchase on Amazon and officially launches January 6, 2026.

About Roni McGuire

Roni McGuire is a leadership and manifestation coach, speaker, and former Wall Street technology executive based in San Diego. She is the creator of the trademarked Motifesting Method, which combines mindset, intuition, and strategy to help high achievers create success that feels aligned, abundant, and sustainable. She is also the founder of The Manifesting Collective, a global community dedicated to conscious growth and intentional living.

