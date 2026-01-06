Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants in the U.S., is proud to announce its 2026 Ambassadors. Along with their families, these ambassadors will share their personal journeys and experiences with childhood cancer to raise awareness and inspire action to support lifesaving research.

To represent the 400,000 children worldwide diagnosed with cancer each year, St. Baldrick's selects five Ambassadors to help educate the public about why funding research is critical to finding cures and better, safer treatments for childhood cancers. Their stories serve as a powerful reminder that childhood cancer does not discriminate and that, in the U.S., one in five children diagnosed will not survive.

The 2026 St. Baldrick's Ambassadors are:

Lilah - On the day her baby brother was born, a sudden seizure led to scans that revealed a mass in Lilah's brain. At just 18 months old, she underwent surgery that successfully removed the entire tumor and was diagnosed with atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor. Her treatment included five rounds of chemotherapy, a stem-cell rescue, and six weeks of proton radiation. In fall 2025, Lilah rang the bell to celebrate the end of treatment. Today, Lilah's recent scans are clear, and she continues to have scans every three months. A devoted Taylor Swift fan who loves coffee and adores her little brother, Lilah faces each day with the same boldness and strength that carried her through treatment.

Adalyn - Diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma after a tumor was discovered on her tongue, three-year-old Adalyn began treatment and endured 40 weeks of chemotherapy and daily proton-beam radiation. Her treatment brought severe side effects, and her life revolved around medications and feeding pumps. Now in the maintenance phase, Adalyn continues to have scans every three months. Through it all, she has faced every challenge with bravery and resilience, finding joy in chocolate and time outdoors, and showing courage far beyond her young age.

Laurel - Just two weeks before her third birthday, six-year-old Laurel was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Over more than two years, she endured chemotherapy, over 120 nights in the hospital, transfusions, lumbar punctures, and participation in the blinatumomab clinical trials, facing it all with positivity and humor. Today, Laurel is in remission and dreams of becoming a ballerina and a doctor, inspiring everyone around her with her unwavering joy and bright spirit.

Stephen - Fourteen-year-old Stephen was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma in October 2023. Over more than two years of treatment, he endured 13 rounds of intensive chemotherapy and made the courageous decision to undergo amputation to give himself the best chance at survival. A longtime supporter of his local St. Baldrick's event, Stephen's connection to the mission began years before his diagnosis and deepened through his own cancer journey. Now in remission, he continues to pursue his passions for sled hockey, sports broadcasting, and advocating for a cure.

Eoghan - From Bermuda, Eoghan was 15 years old when he was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma and had to travel to the U.S. for treatment. A gifted athlete and runner, he endured 14 rounds of chemotherapy, 48 rounds of radiation, six surgeries and countless transfusions. After losing the use of his legs early in treatment, he persevered through daily therapy to regain his strength and started to run again on a harnessed treadmill. He passed away on February 23, 2023, at age 16, leaving behind a legacy of strength, perseverance, and grace that continues to inspire all who know his story.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, has awarded more than $369 million to researchers to Conquer Kids' Cancer. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital - you support every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now - and those diagnosed in the future - will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. St. Baldrick's has played a role in virtually every advancement in the field over the past 25 years and remains essential in advancing progress and fostering innovation in childhood cancer research. Visit StBaldricks.org and help ConquerKidsCancer.

