Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in implants for orthopedic surgery and the distribution of technological medical equipment, today announces its schedule for the publication of financial information for 2026.

Events Dates* 2025 Full-Year Revenue January 13, 2026 2025 Full-Year Results February 24, 2026 2026 First-Quarter Revenue April 14, 2026 Annual General Meeting April 17, 2026 2026 First-Half Revenue July 7, 2026 2026 First-Half Results September 15, 2026 2026 Third-Quarter Revenue October 13, 2026 (*) Subject to change. Press releases will be issued after market close.

Upcoming financial publication

2025 Full-Year Revenue, on January 13, 2026 after market

About IMPLANET

IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery and distributes medical technology equipment. Its activities focus on an innovative solution to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ), complemented by the product range of thoraco-lumbar screws, cages, and cervical plates, acquired through Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD) in May 2021. In 2022, the Company entered into a commercial, technological, and financial partnership with Sanyou Medical, China's second-largest medical device manufacturer. As part of this strategic agreement, IMPLANET developed in 2024 the Jazz Spinal System hybrid fixation system, a unique new range featuring a comprehensive pedicle screw solution, combined with the market's most advanced braided implant technology, JAZZ. IMPLANET's orthopedic platform is built on the traceability of its products. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CE marking in Europe, and ANVISA approval in Brazil. IMPLANET employs 46 people and generated €9.4 million in consolidated revenue in 2024. Based near Bordeaux, France, IMPLANET has operated a U.S. subsidiary in Boston since 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.

For more information, visit www.Implanet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260106586586/en/

Contacts:

IMPLANET

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO

David Dieumegard, CFO

Tél.: +33 (0)5 57 99 55 55

investors@Implanet.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin

Tél.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Implanet@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Arthur Rouillé

Tél.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Implanet@newcap.eu