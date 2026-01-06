Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.01.2026 18:06 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MacPaw Announces Strategic Partnership with Respeecher To Integrate Voice Capabilities into AI Assistant

Combining MacPaw and Respeecher's respective AI expertise and technologies, this collaboration exemplifies a new level of human-computer interaction

KYIV, Ukraine, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw, a leading macOS and iOS software developer, today announced a strategic partnership with Respeecher, the Ukrainian AI-driven voice synthesis company whose innovative technology has been included in dozens of Hollywood titles. The partnership, unveiled at CES 2026, provides early-stage prototype voice capabilities to Eney - MacPaw's first-of-its-kind AI-powered 'Computerbeing' for macOS.

MacPaw's logo, featuring a curved paw at the front before the company name.

The partnership will integrate Respeecher's cutting-edge text-to-speech technology into Eney's interface, enabling Eney to respond to spoken queries with natural, human-like speech. Designed to capture and recreate a real voice actor's style, cadence, and delivery, Respeecher's voice technology delivers emotional depth, precise rhythm, and intonation patterns. As a result, Eney will be able to respond appropriately to various situations, including answering both shorter prompts and giving longer explanations, helping conversations feel more natural.

"When we started developing Eney, we aimed to create a true digital companion, or 'Computerbeing,' that not only helps users, but connects with them too," said Sergii Kryvoblotskyi, Director of Technological Research & Development at MacPaw. "Integrating voice capabilities into Eney was the next step in this journey, but high-quality speech technology that replicates human speech naturally is challenging to develop. By partnering with Respeecher, a renowned pioneer in this industry, we're excited to unveil this next evolution of Eney."

"We are honored to work with MacPaw since we both share the same values of perfectionism, ethics, and human-centered technology," said Dmytro Bielievtsov, Co-Founder and CTO at Respeecher. "From the very beginning, our goal was to give Eney a voice that feels human and natural, yet make zero compromises on privacy. We truly hope users enjoy using Eney and that it becomes a reliable helper with their everyday tasks."

Expanding Collaboration Between Technology and Users

As a part of MacPaw's vision for Software 3.0, Eney's newly added voice capabilities will create a more engaging user experience while maintaining its unique task completion capabilities. Attendees onsite at CES 2026 will have exclusive access to the demo version and be able to choose from several sample prompts to interact with Eney, including asking Eney to translate phrases in real time, creating a calendar event, setting reminders, switching on a VPN, and hearing about MacPaw and Respeecher's collaboration.

MacPaw will continue to work with Respeecher and other industry partners to expand Eney's capabilities, with the official product launch planned for later this year. To learn more and try out Eney in beta, available exclusively on Setapp, visit: eney.ai

About MacPaw

MacPaw is a global software development company that creates innovative and beautifully designed solutions for millions of macOS/iOS users worldwide. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary in Boston, MacPaw is building off the success of its flagship products CleanMyMac and Setapp by helping lead the shift into Software 3.0. MacPaw aims to empower individuals, teams, and developers by driving the next generation of human-computer interaction through Eney, an AI-powered "Computerbeing" that harnesses machine intelligence.

Media Contact:

Name: Emma Djordjevic
Email: pr_team@macpaw.com
Kyiv office number: +380 (7304) 75315
Cambridge office number: +1 (617) 851-5675

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644150/5698176/MacPaw_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/macpaw-announces-strategic-partnership-with-respeecher-to-integrate-voice-capabilities-into-ai-assistant-302650878.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.