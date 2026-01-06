DREO Unveils TurboCool Technology, Powering a New Misting Fan Series at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DREO today unveiled a new generation of products at CES 2026, introducing major technology advancements across Air Comfort and Smart Kitchen categories. Live at the show, the company showcased how its new cooling and kitchen innovations align with and support its evolving AIoT direction.

TurboCool Technology: Redefining Everyday Cooling

At the center of DREO's CES 2026 launches is TurboCool, a next-generation cooling technology that redefines what's possible for misting fans. Engineered as a fully integrated system, TurboCool goes beyond traditional airflow or misting alone, solving the long-standing tradeoff between cooling power and indoor usability.

By combining high-performance airflow with ultrasonic misting, TurboCool delivers fast, measurable cooling with a stable and consistent cooling experience. It offers greater impact than conventional fans, avoids the humidity issue of evaporative coolers, and delivers predictable misting without wetness, unlike traditional misting fan options available today.

A key to this balance is TurboCool's use of ultra-fine mist particles, reaching as fine as 17 µm in its flagship model, engineered to sit at the sweet spot between evaporation and cooling sensation. Small enough to evaporate quickly without wetting surfaces, yet substantial enough to deliver a real sense of cooling, this approach makes misting a practical and reliable part of everyday comfort.

Designed to set a new benchmark for summer comfort, TurboCool makes its debut in DREO's just launched TurboCool Misting Fan Series, led by the flagship DREO TurboCool Misting Fan 765S, positioned as the coolest 3-in-1 ultrasonic misting fan in its class. The lineup also includes the TurboCool Misting Fan 516S for compact spaces and the TurboCool Outdoor Misting Fan 711AS, extending TurboCool across personal, whole-room, and outdoor cooling scenarios.

The TurboCool Misting Fan Series is expected to launch in April 2026, challenging the category to rethink what real cooling should feel like.

More Intuitive Comfort Experiences

DREO also introduced MotionSync Technology, offering an additional, intuitive way to guide airflow. Alongside app, voice, and remote controls, MotionSync allows users to point the remote in the desired direction, enabling real-time airflow adjustments that feel natural and effortless. The technology debuts in the DREO TurboPoly Fan 765S.

Complementing this, Neon RGBIC Technology provides subtle visual feedback on environmental conditions such as air quality, temperature, and humidity. Featured in products including the DREO Smart Air Purifier 530S, the technology helps make comfort more perceptible through calm, ambient indicators.

Smart Kitchen Expands Daily Well-Being

DREO also expanded its Smart Kitchen portfolio with the introduction of the BaristaMaker Milk Frother Nano and two new countertop water filtration systems, including the 3-litre Water Filter 112 and the 5-litre Water Filter 115, both designed to simplify everyday routines.

The company additionally showcased AI-assisted cooking demonstrations enabled by the upcoming ChefMaker 2 Combi Fryer series, offering a glimpse into how intelligent guidance can complement everyday home cooking.

Advancing DREO's AIoT Direction

"Comfort shouldn't require constant effort," said Joshua Gunn, VP of DREO. "Our focus is on building technologies that work quietly in the background, so people can enjoy healthier, more comfortable living without having to think about it."

Together, these innovations show how DREO is advancing its AIoT direction by embedding intelligence into the core systems that shape daily comfort, from airflow and environmental sensing to intuitive interaction and everyday routines. By enabling environments that can adapt naturally, DREO aims to support well-being as a seamless part of daily life.

Experience DREO at CES 2026

Visitors can experience DREO's latest technologies and products at the DREO booth at the Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth #52332, from January 6-9, 2026, with live demonstrations showcasing TurboCool cooling, motion-guided airflow, and AI-enabled comfort experiences. Learn more online at dreo.com.

ABOUT DREO

DREO, the home tech pioneer transforming everyday comfort through innovation and elegant design, continues to redefine modern living. Specializing in air comfort and smart kitchen solutions, DREO has earned the trust of over 20 million users. Proudly becoming the No. 1 Household Fan and Space Heater Brand on Amazon U.S. for two consecutive years* and the No. 1 Tower Fan Brand in the U.S.** DREO's products are known for their exceptional performance, energy efficiency, and seamless smart home integration, delivering both convenience and sustainability to households across the globe.

*Source: Ranking based on Stackline data for Amazon US retail sales of household fans and space heaters from January 2023 to January 2025.

**Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, US, Tower Fans, Dollar & Unit Sales, Jan - Dec 2024

