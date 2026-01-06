TOKYO, Jan 6, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) will exhibit at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2026, one of the world's largest custom car shows, to be held from January 9 until January 11 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. A total of 11 vehicles will be on display, with the customized versions of the all-new Delica Mini super height-wagon kei-car* and the upgraded Delica D:5 minivan as the centerpiece.With the theme "Delica Festival - unleash your playful spirit," Mitsubishi Motors sets the stage for a showcase with custom vehicles that highlight the strength and versatility of the Delica D:5 and Delica Mini. Adding to the excitement, the actual rally car that claimed overall victory at the Asia Cross Country Rally 2025 (AXCR 2025) and the Delica D:5 support car will also be on display.Visitors will be welcomed into a vibrant, Japanese-inspired festival setting complete with themed decorations. Appearances by Delimaru, the official mascot inspired by the Delica Mini, will bring the playful spirit of the "Delica Festival" to life as it greets guests throughout the booth.Delica Mini Delimaru FestaTo express the booth's "Delica Festival" theme, this model is decorated with playful touches of decals and wraps featuring the beloved mascot, Delimaru. To match the lively, festive atmosphere of the booth, a giant Delimaru riding on the Delica Mini is also dressed in a traditional Japanese happi coat, bringing the festive spirit to life.Delica D:5 Ultimate GearThis model takes the toughness of the Delica D:5 to the next level, expressing the power to push forward even in harsh environments. With its body lifted by 30 millimeters (mm), it is fitted with bumper guards and side steps designed for rugged terrain. To complete the look, the entire vehicle features a special rugged textured coating that makes scratches less noticeable, creating a bold and off-road-ready Delica D:5.Delica Mini Ultimate GearSpecially prepared for Tokyo Auto Salon 2026, this Delica Mini features an exclusive two-tone finish, enhanced with a rugged textured coating for added boldness and toughness. Equipped with a roof rack, front grille guard, and rear ladder, along with a 20-mm suspension lift, this customized model embodies Mitsubishi Motors' adventurous spirit - ready to tackle challenging terrain.Delica D:5 Active CamperFeaturing a warm, white birch wood-grain finish paired with a soothing brown interior, this model is a collaboration with the outdoor brand LOGOS. It introduces a premium outdoor style while maintaining the versatility of the Delica D:5 and its 4WD capability, making it the perfect companion from everyday driving to weekend adventures.Delica Mini Active CamperThis Delica Mini is equipped with a pop-up roof, a front skid bar, and mud flaps - customized to inspire outdoor adventures with friends. A lift kit of 25 mm enhances off-road capability, making this model a true companion for those who want to fully embrace the outdoor experience.Delica Mini x "DALI" with DAMDThis original custom car - finished with accessories from DALI, a new brand by custom parts manufacturer DAMD Inc. - pays homage to the Pajero through its front grille and lights. While preserving Mitsubishi Motors' signature profile, it blends retro charm with a cute yet rugged styling, catering to customers seeking a car that stands out and showcases uniqueness.Delica D:5 Wild Adventure styleEquipped with genuine Mitsubishi Motors accessories, this model features exclusive enhancements for its appearance at the Tokyo Auto Salon. With a newly designed flat roof carrier, large mud flaps with rally-inspired straps, and a stainless-steel rear under cover for a rugged look, this model brings out the full robustness of the Delica D:5.Delica Mini Wild Adventure styleAlso equipped with genuine accessories, this customized Delica Mini showcases camouflage - pattern decals, a dedicated roof rack and mud flaps that create a tough, adventurous look. In line with the Delica D:5 Wild Adventure style, it features exclusive exterior accessories in special colors, creating a unique edition for this year's exhibition.Delica Mini TOMICA 55th Anniversary EditionThis rally - inspired Delica Mini was created as part of TOMICA's 55th Anniversary Auto Manufacturer Collaboration Project, celebrating the legacy of Japan's beloved die-cast miniature car brand. Its energetic graphics evoke smoke rising from magma-like red tones, flowing from the front of the vehicle to the sides. To mark this milestone, the special 55th Anniversary logo appears as a rally plate, while the iconic TOMICA logo is styled like sponsor decals - giving the car an authentic rally aesthetic.Triton rally car - AXCR 2025 ChampionBased on the Triton pickup truck, this AXCR 2025 competition vehicle has been enhanced through weight reduction, suspension tuning, and improvements to engine performance and durability to withstand the extreme demands of cross - country rallying. Driven by Chayapon Yotha and Peerapong Sombutwong, this Triton battled through eight days and approximately 2,300 kilometers of rugged terrain to reclaim the overall championship title for the first time in three years.Delica D:5 - AXCR 2025 support carLeveraging the Delica D:5's inherent durability, handling, and off - road capability, this vehicle served as a vital support car throughout the entire AXCR 2025 rally. The model on display is the actual vehicle driven by Team Director Hiroshi Masuoka during on-site operations, navigating between start and finish points, mid-stage service areas, and rugged course-side terrain.Mitsubishi Motors' special website for Tokyo Auto Salon 2026 (in Japanese only)https://www.mitsubishi-motors.co.jp/lineup/delica_custom/About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) - a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan - is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the ASEAN region. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society. For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/Source: Mitsubishi Motors