Eloro Resources Ltd.: Eloro Resources' Final Payment to Acquire the Iska Iska Silver-Tin Polymetallic Project, Potosi Department, Bolivia Deferred for One Month

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX:ELO)(OTCQX:ELRRF)(FSE:P2QM) ("Eloro", or the "Company") announces that, by mutual agreement with Empresa Minera Villegas S.R.L. ("Minera Villegas"), the title holder of the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in the Potosi Department, southern Bolivia ("Iska Iska"), the final payment required for Eloro to earn a 100% interest in Iska Iska has been deferred by one month to February 6, 2026, to allow for the completion of the required closing documentation.

Further to the completion of a $14 million financing last September and the recent exercises of warrants, the Company is well funded to complete its final Iska Iska option payment and advance the next stage of exploration and development.

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro's website and under its filings on SEDAR+. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of the Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and the La Arena Gold Mine.

For further information please contact either Thomas G. Larsen, Chairman and CEO or Jorge Estepa, Vice-President at (416) 868-9168.

