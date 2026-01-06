AllStar Health Brands, Inc.: ALST Signs Non-Disclosure Agreement with Major Toronto University for Proposed Allstar Sports Centre Development

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / ALST is pleased to announce the signing of a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with a large, internationally recognized university located in Toronto, Ontario, to explore the potential development of an Allstar Sports Centre on approximately 8 acres of land.

The NDA establishes a confidential framework under which both parties will evaluate the feasibility, scope, and alignment of a multi-use sports and recreation facility designed to support athletic programming, community engagement, and long-term institutional needs. The proposed Allstar Sports Centre is envisioned as a modern, high-quality facility that could support competitive sports, training, events, and broader community use.

"This agreement represents an important early milestone for ALST," said PETER WANNER PRESIDENT of ALST. "We are excited to collaborate with a leading Toronto university to explore a best-in-class sports centre concept that aligns with institutional values, promotes active living, and delivers lasting benefits to students and the surrounding community."

The university involved is one of Canada's largest post-secondary institutions, recognized for academic excellence and urban campus development. Discussions remain preliminary, and all project details-including design, financing, timeline, and operational structure-are subject to further analysis, approvals, and the execution of definitive agreements.

The signing of the NDA does not constitute a binding commitment by either party beyond confidentiality obligations. No assurances can be made regarding final project approval or development outcomes at this stage.

ALST will provide updates as discussions progress and as additional information becomes publicly available.

About ALST

ALST is a development and investment firm focused on delivering innovative, sustainable, and community-oriented projects across Canada. The company specializes in institutional partnerships and large-scale recreational, sports, and mixed-use developments.

About AllStar AllStar Health Brands

AllStar Health Brands Inc., founded in 2017 as a Nevada Corporation, is based in Miami, Florida. It specializes in healthcare products aimed at enhancing health and enhancing quality of life. With a focus on nutritional supplements, over-the-counter remedies, and medications.

AllStar Health Brands is a dynamic organization focused on health, wellness, and sports development. Through innovative platforms, strategic partnerships, and world-class facilities, the Company is committed to fostering talent and empowering athletes at all levels.

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

