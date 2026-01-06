Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
06.01.2026 19:38 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AllStar Health Brands, Inc.: ALST Signs Non-Disclosure Agreement with Major Toronto University for Proposed Allstar Sports Centre Development

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / ALST is pleased to announce the signing of a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with a large, internationally recognized university located in Toronto, Ontario, to explore the potential development of an Allstar Sports Centre on approximately 8 acres of land.

The NDA establishes a confidential framework under which both parties will evaluate the feasibility, scope, and alignment of a multi-use sports and recreation facility designed to support athletic programming, community engagement, and long-term institutional needs. The proposed Allstar Sports Centre is envisioned as a modern, high-quality facility that could support competitive sports, training, events, and broader community use.

"This agreement represents an important early milestone for ALST," said PETER WANNER PRESIDENT of ALST. "We are excited to collaborate with a leading Toronto university to explore a best-in-class sports centre concept that aligns with institutional values, promotes active living, and delivers lasting benefits to students and the surrounding community."

The university involved is one of Canada's largest post-secondary institutions, recognized for academic excellence and urban campus development. Discussions remain preliminary, and all project details-including design, financing, timeline, and operational structure-are subject to further analysis, approvals, and the execution of definitive agreements.

The signing of the NDA does not constitute a binding commitment by either party beyond confidentiality obligations. No assurances can be made regarding final project approval or development outcomes at this stage.

ALST will provide updates as discussions progress and as additional information becomes publicly available.

About ALST

ALST is a development and investment firm focused on delivering innovative, sustainable, and community-oriented projects across Canada. The company specializes in institutional partnerships and large-scale recreational, sports, and mixed-use developments.

About AllStar AllStar Health Brands

AllStar Health Brands Inc., founded in 2017 as a Nevada Corporation, is based in Miami, Florida. It specializes in healthcare products aimed at enhancing health and enhancing quality of life. With a focus on nutritional supplements, over-the-counter remedies, and medications.

AllStar Health Brands is a dynamic organization focused on health, wellness, and sports development. Through innovative platforms, strategic partnerships, and world-class facilities, the Company is committed to fostering talent and empowering athletes at all levels.

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

For more information please contact:

Pete Wanner, President AllStar Health Brands, Inc (ALST)
Tel: +1 416.918.6987
email: petewanner@gmail.com

SOURCE: AllStar Health Brands, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/alst-signs-non-disclosure-agreement-with-major-toronto-university-for-1124540

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.