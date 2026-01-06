PES Benefits Acquires The ETC Companies

This Acquisition Expands PES Benefits' Suite of Solutions to Include ACA & HR Services, and Advanced Broker Support for Partners Nationwide

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / PES Benefits, an employee benefits technology, administration, education and virtual care solutions company, has acquired The ETC Companies, a provider of ACA, HR, and broker support services, based out of San Antonio, TX.

This strategic acquisition reinforces PES Benefits' commitment to a comprehensive, seamless employee benefits experience, aligning with their motto, "Simple-Flexible-Personal." Since 2013, ETC has been at the forefront of employee ACA reporting and benefits compliance and support, helping to revolutionize and advance the industry.

"We are excited to welcome all the members of the ETC team-including their outstanding leadership-into the PES Benefits family," said Dave Hurlock, CEO of PES Benefits. "ETC will continue to operate as a dedicated division within our organization, ensuring continuity for clients and preserving the expertise and culture that has made ETC a leader in the industry. Together, we are stronger and better positioned to deliver innovative, client-focused solutions nationwide."

For over a decade, ETC has been setting the standard for empowering clients with comprehensive information, clear guidelines, and tailored solutions to make informed decisions while staying within budget. During this acquisition, both companies will work together to deliver a smooth and seamless transition for all clients currently supported by ETC.

The acquisition will facilitate expanded service offerings, to include:

New ACA Solutions: Leveraging ETC's proprietary software and go-to-market approach to bolster PES' existing solutions and strategies.

Robust HR Services: Access to ETC's custom-built HR services designed to help employers navigate and simplify compliance while understanding costly penalties. Through structured guidance and timely reminders with ongoing assistance, ETC's professionals can support organizations of all sizes.

Cutting-edge Broker Support: Personalized compliance and risk mitigation support, combining expert professionals, legal guidance, and flexible services to help brokers confidently navigate complex Health and Welfare requirements beyond ACA compliance.

PES Benefits remains committed to driving innovation in the employee benefits space, ensuring that every stakeholder, from employee benefits brokers to employees, experiences a benefits process that is not only efficient but also deeply personal and supportive.

To inquire about partnering with PES and The ETC Companies for any of our employee benefits solutions, contact sales@pesbenefits.com or call us at (551)225-8501.

About PES Benefits

PES Benefits is dedicated to revolutionizing the employee benefits landscape with cutting-edge technology, administration, education, and virtual care solutions. Since its inception, PES Benefits has focused on simplifying the benefits experience, making it more accessible and meaningful for all involved.

About The ETC Companies

The ETC Companies delivers flexible, best-practice compliance solutions rooted in deep industry experience, empowering clients with clear guidance, tailored options, and actionable insights to manage risk, control costs, and improve efficiency. Rather than rigid full-service packages, ETC develops customized plans aligned to each client's specific needs and budget, focusing only on the services that provide the most value.

For more information about The ETC Companies, visit www.theETCcompanies.com/

