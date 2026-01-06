The Society is welcoming 40 new Fellow Members from across the globe

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, welcomes 40 Members as new Fellows of the Society in the 2026 cohort. They join their Fellow Member colleagues in being honored for their excellent technical achievements, as well as for their substantial service to the optics and photonics community and to SPIE. Fellows are Members of the Society who have made significant scientific and technical contributions in the multidisciplinary fields of optics, photonics, and imaging. Since the Society's inception in 1955, more than 1,800 SPIE Members have become Fellows.

This year's inductees are high-profile leaders in academia, industry, and government, many of whom are particularly prominent in their support of the optics and photonics community and mentorship of others.

"It's always a pleasure to honor our colleagues' technical achievements as well as their contributions to SPIE and the optics and photonics community," notes Chair of the SPIE Fellows Committee and Technical University of Denmark's Dr. Peter E. Andersen. "I, together with the rest of the SPIE Fellows Committee, am delighted to welcome our new Fellow Members and celebrate their successes across optics and photonics as well as their important contributions to our Society."

New Fellows are acknowledged during the SPIE symposium of their choice throughout the year. The complete list of the 2026 SPIE Fellows is presented here:

Antonio Ambrosio, Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia

Yasuhiro Awatsuji, Kyoto Institute of Technology

Jovan Brankov, Illinois Institute of Technology

Michael Brodsky, DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory

Christopher Carr, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Chih-Wei Chu, Research Center for Applied Science

Brian Cunningham, University of Illinois

Michael Davis, Southwest Research Institute

Hamid Dehghani, University of Birmingham

Sasan Fathpour, CREOL, The College of Optics and Photonics, University of Central Florida

Mário Ferreira, University of Aveiro

Ulrike Fuchs, asphericon GmbH

Lingjie Guo, University of Michigan

Duncan Hickman, Tektonex Ltd.

Weida Hu, Shanghai Institute of Technical Physics of Chinese Academy of Sciences

Agnes Hübscher, Edmund Optics GmbH

Toshiro Itani, National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology

Ralf Jedamzik, SCHOTT AG

Nobuhiko Kobayashi, University of California at Santa Cruz

Ming-Jun Li, Corning Incorporated

Yan Li, Peking University

Yu-Jung Lu, Research Center for Applied Sciences

Curtis Menyuk, University of Maryland, Baltimore County

William Munro, Okinawa Institute of Science Technology

Síle Nic Chormaic, Okinawa Institute of Science Technology

Mark Niedre, Northeastern University

Yannis Paulus, Wilmer Eye Institute

Vicky Philipsen, imec

Henning Rehn, Illuminatio Solutions GmbH

Danuta Sampson, Lions Eye Institute

Franklin Schellenberg, Haynes Beffel Wolfeld

Stuart Singer, Schneider Optics, Inc.

Xiankai Sun, The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Tadahiro Takigawa, ALITECS Co Ltd.

Chao Tian, University of Science and Technology of China

Vasan Venugopalan, University of California at Irvine

Pin Chieh Wu, National Cheng Kung University

Rengmao Wu, Zhejiang University

Xiaofeng Yang, the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University

Renjie Zhou, Chinese University of Hong Kong

Please visit our website for a full list of all SPIE Fellows, nomination criteria, and the SPIE Fellows nomination form. Nominations for the next cohort are due 1 April.

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, brings engineers, scientists, students, and business professionals together to advance light-based science and technology. The Society, founded in 1955, connects and engages with our global constituency through industry-leading conferences and exhibitions; publications of conference proceedings, books, and journals in the SPIE Digital Library; and career-building opportunities. Over the past five years, we have invested more than $26 million in the international optics community through our advocacy and support, including scholarships, educational resources, travel grants, endowed gifts, and public-policy development. www.spie.org.

