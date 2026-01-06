Anzeige
Venture Logistics: Venture Transport Launches New CDL-A Dedicated Team Driver Opportunities with Industry-Leading Pay and Weekly Home Time

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Venture Transport, Indiana's largest trucking company, is proud to announce the launch of its new CDL-A Dedicated Team Driver positions, a brand-new initiative for the company. This expansion reflects Venture's continued investment in professional truck drivers and growing customer demand for reliable, team-based regional freight solutions.

For over 25 years, Venture Transport has built its reputation in the transportation industry by prioritizing its truck drivers. With the introduction of team driving opportunities, Venture is offering experienced CDL-A truck drivers a new way to earn top-tier pay, enjoy consistent schedules, and get home weekly - without sacrificing support or stability.

CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver Highlights Include:

  • $2,100 per week, per driver

  • $109,200 annually, per driver

  • $0.84 per mile split ($0.42 per mile per driver)

  • Home weekly on regional routes

  • Paid orientation

  • Late-model equipment

  • Health, dental, vision, and life insurance

Multiple shift options are available to fit different lifestyles, including:

  • 1:00 AM start | Monday-Saturday

  • 1:00 PM start | Sunday-Friday

These new team positions are dedicated regional jobs designed to provide consistency, strong earnings, and predictable home time - key priorities for today's professional drivers.

"At Venture, our drivers come first - always," said Conner Bane, Director of Driver Recruiting and Retention. "Launching team driving opportunities is an exciting step forward for us. We're proud to offer a high-earning, home-weekly team position that reflects what drivers are asking for: strong pay, dependable schedules, and a company that truly values them."

Driver Requirements Include:

  • Current, valid CDL-A

  • Flatbed experience

  • Minimum of 9 months CDL-A driving experience in the past 3 years (additional experience options apply)

  • Stable job history and clean driving and criminal record, per company standards

Venture Solutions, headquartered in Rochester Hills, Mich., provides strategic guidance for developing customized and optimized logistics networks. Specializing in supply chain optimization, consolidation, and warehousing, Venture Solutions serves automotive OEMs, heavy industrial customers, and consumer products. As a business unit under Venture Logistics, Venture Solutions works alongside Venture Transport and Venture Connect to deliver comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions.

For more information about Venture Solutions and its services, please visit www.venturesolutions.com.

Contact: Conner Bane, Venture Solutions, Driver Recruiting and Processing Manager, 317-352-6841, cbane@venturelogistics.com, 1101 Harding Court Indianapolis, IN 46217

SOURCE: Venture Logistics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/venture-transport-launches-new-cdl-a-dedicated-team-driver-opportunities-with-indust-1124458

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
