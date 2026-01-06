Hop-on, Inc.: Digitalage Opens Influencer Access to Live-First Media Platform With Industry-Leading Creator Revenue Share

Creators Invited to Join Controlled Testing of Live Media Platform Designed for Real-Time Reach and Ownership

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Digitalage, a subsidiary of Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN), today announced the opening of influencer and creator access as part of its controlled testing phase, inviting independent creators to experience a live-first media platform built around ownership, reach, and fair economics.

Digitalage is designed for creators who rely on real-time engagement, not short-lived clips.The platform enables influencers to broadcast live, maintain continuity through structured replay, and reach audiences without algorithmic throttling or delayed visibility.

At the center of the platform is a creator-first economic model that returns 70-85% of revenue directly to creators, compared to industry standards of approximately 45-55% on incumbent platforms. Digitalage is built to support sustainable creator businesses, not just viral moments.

"Creators have been carrying the platforms for years while losing control, reach, and revenue," said Peter Michaels, Co-Founder of Digitalage. "We built Digitalage so influencers can go live, build real audiences, and keep the majority of the value they create."

Unlike traditional social platforms optimized for algorithmic feeds, Digitalage is architected as live media infrastructure. Influencers can host live shows, collaborate in real time, and keep their content accessible through replay, allowing audiences to engage on their own schedule without losing context.

Digitalage also integrates identity-driven publishing and patent-pending verification technology to help protect content integrity and creator ownership while preserving independence and creative control.

Creator onboarding is beginning with a limited group of influencers across news, culture, sports, and creator-led programming. Participants will gain early access to live broadcasting tools, monetization features, and direct input into platform development.

Access will roll out in stages, with initial onboarding beginning through Apple TestFlight as part of Digitalage's mobile deployment strategy.

"We're not asking creators to chase algorithms," Michaels added. "We're inviting them to help shape the next generation of live media."

Creators interested in participating in the controlled testing phase can expect onboarding details shortly as access rolls out in stages.

