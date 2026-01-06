Kennedys CMK LLP: Notice of Data Breach - Florida

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Methodist Homes of Alabama and Northwest Florida ("Methodist Homes") is writing regarding a data security incident involving an email account of an employee that contained personal information and health information of certain Methodist Homes residents and employees or prospective employees. Methodist Homes was unable to locate all the addresses of the individuals whose data was involved and, as a result, is making this public notice.

On May 21, 2025, Methodist Homes discovered unauthorized activity in a user's email account. Upon discovery, Methodist Homes took action to secure its systems, which included retaining cybersecurity professionals to investigate the incident. The investigation determined that an unauthorized person had access to the email account between May 8, 2025 and May 21, 2025, and that information in the account was acquired, including personal information and health information. The types of information varied, but for residents, included first and last name combined with Social Security number, date of birth, Medicare number, or medical treatment and condition information. For individuals who were not residents, the information included first and last name combined with Social Security number, passport number, driver's license or state identity card number, medical history information, health insurance information, and online log-in information corresponding with the individual's whose email account was compromised.

On January 5, 2026, Methodist Homes has mailed notice of this incident to individuals for which Methodist Homes had identifiable address information. Methodist Homes offered credit monitoring services to those individuals whose Social Security numbers were involved at no cost to individuals through CyberScout, a TransUnion company. Should individuals have any questions or concerns, Methodist Homes has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. The call center can be reached at 1-833-985-2331, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 8:00 pm ET, excluding major U.S. holidays.

Methodist Homes is taking measures to prevent future occurrences, and is reporting the incident to the Offices of Attorneys General for Florida, Alabama, other state regulatory authorities, and the Department of Health and Human Services, the Office for Civil Rights.

Contact:

Alecsandra Dragus

Associate, Kennedys Law

Alecsandra.Dragus@kennedyslaw.com

+1 646 625 3950

