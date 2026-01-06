Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.01.2026
WKN: A41HAW | ISIN: IE000UPDVNX9
NASDAQ
06.01.26 | 20:55
19,340 US-Dollar
+11,09 % +1,930
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
06.01.2026 21:02 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SMX Public Limited: Your Lunch Wrap Knows Things

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / What if your sandwich wrap could talk? Not in a horror-movie way - more like, "FYI, I was recycled, FDA-compliant, and I've been places."

That's basically what SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) is doing, and yes, it's a little wild.

Most packaging looks confident but knows absolutely nothing about itself. Ask it where it came from or whether it's really recycled and it just gestures vaguely at a barcode and hopes you move on.

SMX fixes that by embedding an invisible identity directly into the material itself. Think of it as a microscopic tattoo that never fades, never falls off, and doesn't care how many peanut butter cups it holds. With the right scanner, the packaging can spill its entire backstory instantly.

That's a big deal, because regulators don't accept "trust us" anymore. Especially with food packaging and recycled plastics, companies have to prove materials are safe and compliant. SMX lets them do that without drowning in paperwork thick enough to insulate a house.

And then there's cannabis.

Tracking cannabis has historically been a mess - records here, product there, everyone squinting at spreadsheets. SMX embeds identity into the packaging itself, so the product always knows where it's been. No guessing. No lost files. No "we'll circle back."

The result? Your crackers have a secret diary. Your weed has an ID. And recycled plastics finally come with receipts.

You'll never notice any of this as a consumer - and that's the point. Everything looks the same, works the same, and holds the same snacks. It's just smarter.

So next time you toss a container in the recycling bin, know this: it might have a better memory than you do before coffee - and SMX is the reason why.

CONTACT

Jeremy Murphy/ jeremymurphy@me.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/your-lunch-wrap-knows-things-and-smx-gave-it-a-memory-1124566

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
