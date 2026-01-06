Anzeige
06.01.2026 21:06 Uhr
Marstek Energy Co., Limited: MARSTEK Brings "Modern Battery. Infinite Power." to CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MARSTEK, a global innovator in energy storage and portable power solutions, announces its participation at CES 2026, taking place January 6-9, 2026, at the Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth 52055. Under the theme "Modern Battery. Infinite Power.", MARSTEK will present its latest advancements designed to redefine how power is generated, stored, and used in everyday life-anytime, anywhere.

MARSTEK at CES 2026

Redefining the Modern Battery

At CES 2026, MARSTEK spotlights a new generation of USB-C Li-ion AA & AAA batteries, engineered for modern devices and sustainable lifestyles. Featuring fast USB-C recharging, a stable 1.5V output, and up to 1,500 recharge cycles, these batteries significantly reduce long-term costs and waste. With the ability to retain 80% capacity after three years of storage and operate reliably in temperatures as low as -20°C, they deliver consistent performance from daily household use to extreme outdoor environments.

Smart, Waterproof Power on the Go

MARSTEK will also unveil the P326D / P327D Smart TFT Display Power Banks, combining intelligent design with rugged reliability. A vivid TFT display provides real-time visibility into battery level, charging status, and output power, while IPX7 waterproof protection ensures dependable use during hiking, boating, or fishing. The detachable braided USB-C to USB-C cable doubles as a carry strap, enabling simultaneous charging of two devices with up to 65W fast charging. Compact and airline-safe, these power banks are built for modern travel and mobile lifestyles.

Portable Energy Without Limits

Completing the showcase is the MARSTEK V500, a waterproof 500W / 2kWh solar generator designed for outdoor adventures, mobile work, and emergency backup. Powered by a long-life LFP battery, MARSTEK V500 delivers clean, pure sine wave output (1000W peak) suitable for sensitive electronics. With IP65-rated protection, flexible charging options, 500W PV input, and 750W AC input that supports charging while powering devices, the V500 offers true plug-and-play energy-no installation required.

Visit MARSTEK at CES 2026, Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth 52055, and experience how Modern Battery. Infinite Power. is shaping a smarter, more sustainable energy future.

About MARSTEK

MARSTEK, founded in 2009, is a global innovator in energy storage, integrating R&D and manufacturing to deliver comprehensive solutions. Its portfolio spans residential and balcony ESS, portable power stations, power banks, and rechargeable batteries. MARSTEK is dedicated to making smart, affordable energy accessible to every household.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855414/CES_______1____2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marstek-brings-modern-battery-infinite-power-to-ces-2026-302653811.html

