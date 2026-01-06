Anzeige
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
06.01.2026 22:06 Uhr
GIGABYTE Launches AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 INFINITY Graphics Card with Innovative Cooling and Compact Design at CES 2026

TAIPEI, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, unveils the latest AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 INFINITY graphics card at CES 2026, showcasing a breakthrough design that combines compact dimensions with a next-generation cooling solution. Featuring the revolutionary WINDFORCE HYPERBURST Cooling System and GIGABYTE's first separated PCB layout, this latest flagship model redefines airflow performance and form factor footprint for elite gaming setups.

GIGABYTE Launches AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 INFINITY Graphics Card with Innovative Cooling and Compact Design at CES 2026

A well-designed cooling system is the key to unleashing the full potential of a GPU, and it has always been the top priority for every GIGABYTE graphics card. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio.

Featuring a separated advanced PCB design first pioneered by NVIDIA,the AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 AORUS INFINITY graphics card with the new WINDFORCE HYPERBURST Cooling System and Double Flow Through design enables penetrating airflow on both sides of the backplate to achieve streamlined, unobstructed cooling. At the center of the card, an additional Overdrive Fan activates under intense workloads to deliver an extra burst of cool air for optimal gaming performance and fully unlock RTX AI computing power.

This innovative card features a circular design accented by a bold die-cast metal plate, a specially crafted circular heat sink, and GIGABYTE's iconic RGB Halo lighting to showcase the build with uncompromising performance. Combined with premium craftsmanship, a breakthrough cooling solution, and an industry-defining design, the card maintains a compact footprint with only 33 cm in length and 14.5 cm in height, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of chassis.

From elite gaming to accessible AI, GIGABYTE continues to push boundaries at every level of performance and design. Please visit the GIGABYTE EVENT | CES 2026 for more information. To experience all showcased products in person, visit the GIGABYTE Booth #8519 at LVCC North Hall during CES 2026 or join media and VIP sessions at Venetian Ballroom Level 3 Lido 3004, 3005, and 3104.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854347/CES2026_AORUS_INFINITY_KV_1920x1080.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-launches-aorus-geforce-rtx-5090-infinity-graphics-card-with-innovative-cooling-and-compact-design-at-ces-2026-302652634.html

