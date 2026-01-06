Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.01.2026
WKN: 924447 | ISIN: US7495521055
06.01.2026
RF Industries, Ltd.: RF Industries to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on January 14

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results after the close of the market on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on January 14, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial results.

To access the live call, dial 877-545-0320 (US and Canada) or 973-528-0002 (International) and give the participant access code 602471.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Company's www.rfindustries.com.

About RF Industries

Connecting the next generation with tomorrow's technology. RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets, including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include high-performance components used in commercial applications such as RF connectors and adapters, RF passives including dividers, directional couplers and filters, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

RF Industries Contact:

Peter Yin
SVP and CFO
(858) 549-6340
rfi@rfindustries.com

IR Contact:

Donni Case
Financial Profiles, Inc.
(310) 622-8224
RFIL@finprofiles.com

SOURCE: RF Industries, Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/rf-industries-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2025-financial-1124594

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
