Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Stephen Stares, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vinland Lithium Inc. ("Vinland Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV: VLD) and his executive team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





Vinland Lithium is unlocking the potential of Canada's newest spodumene and cesium discoveries in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Company is strategically positioned as a potential future critical minerals supplier, with a major investment previously made by Piedmont Lithium (now Elevra Lithium Pty Ltd). Elevra Lithium owns and operates the North American Lithium (NAL) mine in Quebec and has a portfolio of lithium development assets spanning Canada, the United States, Australia and Ghana. Vinland Lithium is also actively seeking other potential opportunities in the critical minerals space.

Vinland Lithium is focused on advancing the recently-discovered Killick Lithium Project in Southwestern Newfoundland which covers 60 kilometers of highly-prospective geological terrane in proximity to the Baie d'Est Fault. The Killick Lithium Project boasts multiple spodumene-pegmatites within the Kraken Pegmatite Field and high-grade cesium-tantalum-lithium hosted in the Hydra Pegmatite.

