Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Purebread Brands Inc. (TSXV: BRED) ("Purebread" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to issue an aggregate of 532,322 common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares") to an arm's length creditor of the Company (the "Creditor") at a price of $1.25 per Settlement Share, in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of US$484,000 (C$665,403) (the "Debt Settlement"). Immediately prior to the Debt Settlement, the Company had 27,566,263 common shares of the Company outstanding and following closing of the Debt Settlement, the Company anticipates that there will be 28,098,585 common shares of the Company outstanding.

The Debt Settlement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

The Settlement Shares are being issued in satisfaction of indebtedness owing to the Creditor pursuant to a debenture of the Company (the "Debenture") originally issued on December 22, 2023 in the principal amount of US$400,000 (C$562,520). The Debenture accrued interest at a rate of 10.5% per annum and matured two years from the date of issuance on December 22, 2025. Through inadvertence, the issuance of the Debenture was not announced by the Company at the time of issuance.

About Purebread Brands Inc.:

Purebread Brands Inc. is a leader in fast-casual cafe / bakeries in British Columbia, driving retail expansion in vibrant communities across Canada and beyond. Purebread is committed to crafting exceptional food experiences and making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

