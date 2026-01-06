Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for Its Fourth Quarter 2025

OCALA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced sales and earnings results for its fiscal year ended November 1, 2025. Sales for fiscal year 2025 increased 1% to $52.7 million as compared to $52.0 million recorded in fiscal year 2024. Income from operations for fiscal year 2025 increased 4.8% to $10.0 million versus $9.6 million in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $8.4 million as compared to $8.6 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2025 were $2.58 per share compared to $2.63 per share last year.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, sales increased 15% to $13.6 million as compared to $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 38% to $2.8 million versus $2.0 million in the same period last year. Net income after taxes was $2.3 million versus last year's results of $2.1 million. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter were $0.72 per share versus earnings of $0.63 per share last year.

Nobility's financial position during fiscal year 2025 remains strong with cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit and short-term investments of $26.9 million and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $46.7 million and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 8.2:1. Stockholders' equity is $60.7 million and the book value per share of common stock increased to $20.66.

Terry Trexler, President, stated, "Although total net sales increased slightly in fiscal year 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024, the number of new retail homes sold in our Company owned retail sales centers decreased in fiscal 2025 as compared to 2024, which was offset by an increase in the number of homes sold to independent dealers in fiscal 2025. In addition, we are building and selling lower-priced homes due to the higher interest rates on mortgages that we believe are negatively impacting sales as compared to the prior years. There also remain delays in the receipt of certain key production materials from suppliers, back orders, price increases and labor shortages which continue to cause delays in the completion of the homes at our manufacturing facility and the set-up process of retail homes in the field. We expect these challenges will continue into fiscal year 2026. The Company also continues to experience inflation in several building products resulting in increases in our material and labor costs which may increase the wholesale and retail selling prices of our homes. We believe that potential customers have delayed or deferred purchasing decisions when considering the interest rate environment and the demand has been impacted by weaker consumer confidence and ongoing affordability challenges, for our typical retail customers.

The current demand for affordable manufactured housing in Florida and the U.S. has slowed. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments for the industry in Florida for the period from November 2024 through October 2025 declined by approximately 9% from the same period last year.

?Maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with home buyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country."

On June 5, 2025, we celebrated our 58th anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured and modular homes. With multiple retail sales centers in Florida for over 35 years and an insurance agency subsidiary, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.

Certain statements in this report are unaudited or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the amounts and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential adverse impact on our business caused by competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, inflation, tariffs, increasing material costs (including forest based products) or availability of materials due to supply chain interruptions (such as current inflation with forest products and supply issues with vinyl siding and PVC piping), changes in market demand, increase in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, the impact of higher interest rates on mortgage financing, reliance on the Florida economy, impact of labor shortage, impact of materials shortage, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of rising fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, market disruptions resulting from terrorist attacks, or other events such as a pandemic, any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation.

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

November 1, November 2, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,230,504 $ 13,521,296 Certificates of deposit 13,109,325 13,021,839 Short-term investments 583,128 680,017 Accounts receivable - trade 4,602,671 2,935,517 Mortgage notes receivable 3,645 4,505 Income tax receivable - - Inventories 19,733,235 21,039,344 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,000,403 1,727,034 Total current assets 53,262,911 52,929,552 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,230,055 8,280,695 Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion 143,373 141,728 Other investments 553,752 463,633 Property held for resale 26,590 26,590 Deferred income taxes 84,048 60,628 Cash surrender value of life insurance 4,772,430 4,539,813 Other assets 156,287 156,287 Total assets $ 67,229,446 $ 66,598,926 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 586,001 $ 753,317 Accrued compensation 765,853 800,013 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,590,827 1,826,042 Income taxes payable 789,006 692,303 Customer deposits 2,795,344 5,930,728 Total current liabilities 6,527,031 10,002,403 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued; 3,253,665 and 3,268,829 shares outstanding 536,491 536,491 Additional paid in capital 11,316,595 11,140,687 Retained earnings 79,025,491 74,677,783 Less treasury stock at cost, 2,111,242 and 2,096,078 shares, respectively (30,176,162 ) (29,758,438 ) Total stockholders' equity 60,702,415 56,596,523 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 67,229,446 $ 66,598,926

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended November 1, November 2, November 1, November 2, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 13,647,697 $ 11,834,306 $ 52,667,970 $ 51,933,622 Cost of sales (9,312,884 ) (7,919,569 ) (35,882,770 ) (34,509,545 ) Gross profit 4,334,813 3,914,737 16,785,200 17,424,077 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,512,246 ) (1,865,943 ) (6,748,678 ) (7,842,626 ) Operating income 2,822,567 2,048,794 10,036,522 9,581,451 Other income (expense) Interest income 265,366 290,838 1,119,101 1,126,951 Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21 17,228 28,700 90,121 96,323 Proceeds received under escrow arrangement 10,447 - 126,759 147,155 Increase (decrease) in fair value of equity investment 18,447 61,789 (96,889 ) 152,118 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment - - 1,000 3,000 Miscellaneous (5,072 ) 268,529 20,625 364,951 Total other income 306,416 649,856 1,260,717 1,890,498 Income before provision for income taxes 3,128,983 2,698,650 11,297,239 11,471,949 Income tax expense (793,041 ) (637,096 ) (2,863,284 ) (2,860,687 ) Net income $ 2,335,942 $ 2,061,554 $ 8,433,955 $ 8,611,262 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 3,257,641 3,268,829 3,266,115 3,268,829 Diluted 3,263,548 3,281,867 3,272,941 3,279,479 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.63 $ 2.58 $ 2.63 Diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.63 $ 2.58 $ 2.63

