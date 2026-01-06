Anzeige
WKN: 869934 | ISIN: US6548921088
Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for Its Fourth Quarter 2025

OCALA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced sales and earnings results for its fiscal year ended November 1, 2025. Sales for fiscal year 2025 increased 1% to $52.7 million as compared to $52.0 million recorded in fiscal year 2024. Income from operations for fiscal year 2025 increased 4.8% to $10.0 million versus $9.6 million in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $8.4 million as compared to $8.6 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2025 were $2.58 per share compared to $2.63 per share last year.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, sales increased 15% to $13.6 million as compared to $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 38% to $2.8 million versus $2.0 million in the same period last year. Net income after taxes was $2.3 million versus last year's results of $2.1 million. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter were $0.72 per share versus earnings of $0.63 per share last year.

Nobility's financial position during fiscal year 2025 remains strong with cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit and short-term investments of $26.9 million and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $46.7 million and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 8.2:1. Stockholders' equity is $60.7 million and the book value per share of common stock increased to $20.66.

Terry Trexler, President, stated, "Although total net sales increased slightly in fiscal year 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024, the number of new retail homes sold in our Company owned retail sales centers decreased in fiscal 2025 as compared to 2024, which was offset by an increase in the number of homes sold to independent dealers in fiscal 2025. In addition, we are building and selling lower-priced homes due to the higher interest rates on mortgages that we believe are negatively impacting sales as compared to the prior years. There also remain delays in the receipt of certain key production materials from suppliers, back orders, price increases and labor shortages which continue to cause delays in the completion of the homes at our manufacturing facility and the set-up process of retail homes in the field. We expect these challenges will continue into fiscal year 2026. The Company also continues to experience inflation in several building products resulting in increases in our material and labor costs which may increase the wholesale and retail selling prices of our homes. We believe that potential customers have delayed or deferred purchasing decisions when considering the interest rate environment and the demand has been impacted by weaker consumer confidence and ongoing affordability challenges, for our typical retail customers.

The current demand for affordable manufactured housing in Florida and the U.S. has slowed. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments for the industry in Florida for the period from November 2024 through October 2025 declined by approximately 9% from the same period last year.

?Maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with home buyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country."

On June 5, 2025, we celebrated our 58th anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured and modular homes. With multiple retail sales centers in Florida for over 35 years and an insurance agency subsidiary, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.

MANAGEMENT WILL NOT HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL TERRY OR TOM TREXLER @ 800-476-6624 EXT 121 OR TERRY@NOBILITYHOMES.COM OR TOM@NOBILITYHOMES.COM

Certain statements in this report are unaudited or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the amounts and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential adverse impact on our business caused by competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, inflation, tariffs, increasing material costs (including forest based products) or availability of materials due to supply chain interruptions (such as current inflation with forest products and supply issues with vinyl siding and PVC piping), changes in market demand, increase in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, the impact of higher interest rates on mortgage financing, reliance on the Florida economy, impact of labor shortage, impact of materials shortage, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of rising fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, market disruptions resulting from terrorist attacks, or other events such as a pandemic, any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation.

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

November 1,

November 2,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

13,230,504

$

13,521,296

Certificates of deposit

13,109,325

13,021,839

Short-term investments

583,128

680,017

Accounts receivable - trade

4,602,671

2,935,517

Mortgage notes receivable

3,645

4,505

Income tax receivable

-

-

Inventories

19,733,235

21,039,344

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,000,403

1,727,034

Total current assets

53,262,911

52,929,552

Property, plant and equipment, net

8,230,055

8,280,695

Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion

143,373

141,728

Other investments

553,752

463,633

Property held for resale

26,590

26,590

Deferred income taxes

84,048

60,628

Cash surrender value of life insurance

4,772,430

4,539,813

Other assets

156,287

156,287

Total assets

$

67,229,446

$

66,598,926

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

586,001

$

753,317

Accrued compensation

765,853

800,013

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,590,827

1,826,042

Income taxes payable

789,006

692,303

Customer deposits

2,795,344

5,930,728

Total current liabilities

6,527,031

10,002,403

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares

authorized; none issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000

shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued;

3,253,665 and 3,268,829 shares outstanding

536,491

536,491

Additional paid in capital

11,316,595

11,140,687

Retained earnings

79,025,491

74,677,783

Less treasury stock at cost, 2,111,242 and

2,096,078 shares, respectively

(30,176,162

)

(29,758,438

)

Total stockholders' equity

60,702,415

56,596,523

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

67,229,446

$

66,598,926

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

November 1,

November 2,

November 1,

November 2,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net sales

$

13,647,697

$

11,834,306

$

52,667,970

$

51,933,622

Cost of sales

(9,312,884

)

(7,919,569

)

(35,882,770

)

(34,509,545

)

Gross profit

4,334,813

3,914,737

16,785,200

17,424,077

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,512,246

)

(1,865,943

)

(6,748,678

)

(7,842,626

)

Operating income

2,822,567

2,048,794

10,036,522

9,581,451

Other income (expense)

Interest income

265,366

290,838

1,119,101

1,126,951

Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21

17,228

28,700

90,121

96,323

Proceeds received under escrow arrangement

10,447

-

126,759

147,155

Increase (decrease) in fair value of equity investment

18,447

61,789

(96,889

)

152,118

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

-

-

1,000

3,000

Miscellaneous

(5,072

)

268,529

20,625

364,951

Total other income

306,416

649,856

1,260,717

1,890,498

Income before provision for income taxes

3,128,983

2,698,650

11,297,239

11,471,949

Income tax expense

(793,041

)

(637,096

)

(2,863,284

)

(2,860,687

)

Net income

$

2,335,942

$

2,061,554

$

8,433,955

$

8,611,262

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:

Basic

3,257,641

3,268,829

3,266,115

3,268,829

Diluted

3,263,548

3,281,867

3,272,941

3,279,479

Net income per share:

Basic

$

0.72

$

0.63

$

2.58

$

2.63

Diluted

$

0.72

$

0.63

$

2.58

$

2.63

?SOURCE: Nobility Homes, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nobility-homes-inc.-announces-sales-and-earnings-for-its-fourth-1124769

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
