Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for Its Fourth Quarter 2025

OCALA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced sales and earnings results for its fiscal year ended November 1, 2025. Sales for fiscal year 2025 increased 1% to $52.7 million as compared to $52.0 million recorded in fiscal year 2024. Income from operations for fiscal year 2025 increased 4.8% to $10.0 million versus $9.6 million in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $8.4 million as compared to $8.6 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2025 were $2.58 per share compared to $2.63 per share last year.
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, sales increased 15% to $13.6 million as compared to $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 38% to $2.8 million versus $2.0 million in the same period last year. Net income after taxes was $2.3 million versus last year's results of $2.1 million. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter were $0.72 per share versus earnings of $0.63 per share last year.
Nobility's financial position during fiscal year 2025 remains strong with cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit and short-term investments of $26.9 million and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $46.7 million and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 8.2:1. Stockholders' equity is $60.7 million and the book value per share of common stock increased to $20.66.
Terry Trexler, President, stated, "Although total net sales increased slightly in fiscal year 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024, the number of new retail homes sold in our Company owned retail sales centers decreased in fiscal 2025 as compared to 2024, which was offset by an increase in the number of homes sold to independent dealers in fiscal 2025. In addition, we are building and selling lower-priced homes due to the higher interest rates on mortgages that we believe are negatively impacting sales as compared to the prior years. There also remain delays in the receipt of certain key production materials from suppliers, back orders, price increases and labor shortages which continue to cause delays in the completion of the homes at our manufacturing facility and the set-up process of retail homes in the field. We expect these challenges will continue into fiscal year 2026. The Company also continues to experience inflation in several building products resulting in increases in our material and labor costs which may increase the wholesale and retail selling prices of our homes. We believe that potential customers have delayed or deferred purchasing decisions when considering the interest rate environment and the demand has been impacted by weaker consumer confidence and ongoing affordability challenges, for our typical retail customers.
The current demand for affordable manufactured housing in Florida and the U.S. has slowed. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments for the industry in Florida for the period from November 2024 through October 2025 declined by approximately 9% from the same period last year.
?Maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with home buyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country."
On June 5, 2025, we celebrated our 58th anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured and modular homes. With multiple retail sales centers in Florida for over 35 years and an insurance agency subsidiary, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.
Certain statements in this report are unaudited or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the amounts and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential adverse impact on our business caused by competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, inflation, tariffs, increasing material costs (including forest based products) or availability of materials due to supply chain interruptions (such as current inflation with forest products and supply issues with vinyl siding and PVC piping), changes in market demand, increase in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, the impact of higher interest rates on mortgage financing, reliance on the Florida economy, impact of labor shortage, impact of materials shortage, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of rising fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, market disruptions resulting from terrorist attacks, or other events such as a pandemic, any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation.
NOBILITY HOMES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
November 1,
November 2,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
13,230,504
$
13,521,296
Certificates of deposit
13,109,325
13,021,839
Short-term investments
583,128
680,017
Accounts receivable - trade
4,602,671
2,935,517
Mortgage notes receivable
3,645
4,505
Income tax receivable
-
-
Inventories
19,733,235
21,039,344
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,000,403
1,727,034
Total current assets
53,262,911
52,929,552
Property, plant and equipment, net
8,230,055
8,280,695
Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion
143,373
141,728
Other investments
553,752
463,633
Property held for resale
26,590
26,590
Deferred income taxes
84,048
60,628
Cash surrender value of life insurance
4,772,430
4,539,813
Other assets
156,287
156,287
Total assets
$
67,229,446
$
66,598,926
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
586,001
$
753,317
Accrued compensation
765,853
800,013
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
1,590,827
1,826,042
Income taxes payable
789,006
692,303
Customer deposits
2,795,344
5,930,728
Total current liabilities
6,527,031
10,002,403
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares
authorized; none issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000
shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued;
3,253,665 and 3,268,829 shares outstanding
536,491
536,491
Additional paid in capital
11,316,595
11,140,687
Retained earnings
79,025,491
74,677,783
Less treasury stock at cost, 2,111,242 and
2,096,078 shares, respectively
(30,176,162
)
(29,758,438
)
Total stockholders' equity
60,702,415
56,596,523
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
67,229,446
$
66,598,926
NOBILITY HOMES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
November 1,
November 2,
November 1,
November 2,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales
$
13,647,697
$
11,834,306
$
52,667,970
$
51,933,622
Cost of sales
(9,312,884
)
(7,919,569
)
(35,882,770
)
(34,509,545
)
Gross profit
4,334,813
3,914,737
16,785,200
17,424,077
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(1,512,246
)
(1,865,943
)
(6,748,678
)
(7,842,626
)
Operating income
2,822,567
2,048,794
10,036,522
9,581,451
Other income (expense)
Interest income
265,366
290,838
1,119,101
1,126,951
Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21
17,228
28,700
90,121
96,323
Proceeds received under escrow arrangement
10,447
-
126,759
147,155
Increase (decrease) in fair value of equity investment
18,447
61,789
(96,889
)
152,118
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
-
-
1,000
3,000
Miscellaneous
(5,072
)
268,529
20,625
364,951
Total other income
306,416
649,856
1,260,717
1,890,498
Income before provision for income taxes
3,128,983
2,698,650
11,297,239
11,471,949
Income tax expense
(793,041
)
(637,096
)
(2,863,284
)
(2,860,687
)
Net income
$
2,335,942
$
2,061,554
$
8,433,955
$
8,611,262
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
3,257,641
3,268,829
3,266,115
3,268,829
Diluted
3,263,548
3,281,867
3,272,941
3,279,479
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.72
$
0.63
$
2.58
$
2.63
Diluted
$
0.72
$
0.63
$
2.58
$
2.63
