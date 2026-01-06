Consumer Technology Association: Innovators Show Up: CES 2026 Opens Today

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2026 officially opens its doors today, welcoming visionaries, industry and government leaders, investors, and media to the global gathering place for technology. Spanning more than 2.6M net square feet, CES 2026 is where breakthrough ideas come to life and where innovators show up to highlight what's next in tech. As the world's most powerful tech event, CES is the convergence of more than 4100 exhibitors showcasing innovation across accessibility, AI, digital health, energy, enterprise solutions, immersive entertainment, mobility, quantum, robotics, and more.

The show kicked off with two dynamic Media Days, packed with major product and partnership announcements and exclusive product demonstrations. Hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES 2026 runs today through Friday, January 9, across 13 venues in Las Vegas, including the newly renovated Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). CES will be the first event to use the space, marking the completion of the $600 million renovation of the LVCC legacy campus.

"CES is where innovators show up, business accelerates, partnerships ignite, and technology transforms real-world challenges into bold opportunities," said Gary Shapiro, Executive Chair and CEO, CTA. "We're thrilled to see global innovators show up and unveil the breakthroughs that will shape the future."

"From global brands to trailblazing startups, the entire tech ecosystem comes together at CES," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. "CES is where innovation moves from idea to impact. There's no better place to witness the possibility of how tech can improve lives for millions of people."

CTA's State of the Industry Address, delivered by Shapiro and Fabrizio, set the tone for the show - highlighting how AI is igniting innovation, CES is the proving ground where it takes off, and people are at the heart of it all.

Keynotes

AMD

AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su discussed how the company's portfolio of AI products and deep cross-industry collaborations are turning the promise of AI into real-world impact, highlighting that AI is everywhere and for everyone. Su unveiled new AI-focused products, including the Ryzen AI 400 Series for next-gen AI PCs, the MI440X GPU for enterprise, and the Ryzen AI Halo developer platform, emphasizing AI integration from data centers to edge devices and real-world applications with partners like OpenAI. She also provided an early look at its "Helios" rack-scale platform. Michael Kratsios, the President's Science & Technology Advisor, joined Su on stage for a conversation on the role of public-private collaboration in advancing AI innovation, competitiveness, and opportunity. AMD announced a commitment of $150 million to bring AI into more classrooms and communities.

Siemens

Siemens AG President and CEO, Roland Busch, unveiled technologies to accelerate the industrial AI revolution. NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang joined Busch on stage to expand their partnership to build the industrial AI operating system. Siemens launched Digital Twin Composer software to power the industrial metaverse at scale. Athina Kanioura, CEO, Latin America and Global Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer of PepsiCo discussed how PepsiCo uses the Digital Twin Composer software to simulate upgrades to its facilities in the U.S. with plans to scale globally. Siemens highlighted new technologies for accelerating drug discovery, autonomous driving, and shop floor efficiency. In manufacturing, Siemens announced a collaboration to bring Industrial AI to Meta Ray-Ban AI Glasses.

Media Days (January 4-5)

Press Conferences

Leading brands unveiled major announcements and sparked global media buzz at press conferences at Mandalay Bay. Eight companies participated including Bosch, Doosan Bobcat, Geely Auto Group, Hisense, Hyundai, LG Electronics, Sony Honda Mobility Inc., and The LEGO Group.

CES Unveiled

CES Unveiled Las Vegas, the official press event of CES 2026, featured more than 225 companies and their groundbreaking innovations such as Baracoda's Kolibree gamified toothbrush for kids, Coro's breast feeding monitor, Earflo's non-invasive device to relieve children's ear pressure, Dephy's robotic exoskeleton device, Plaud's wearable AI note taker, and Skywheel's electric skis.

CES Tech Trends to Watch

Brian Comiskey, senior director, innovation and trends, CTA, and Melissa Harrison, vice president, marketing and communications, CTA, presented the CES 2026 Tech Trends to Watch. This media-only event offered insights into the future of tech, highlighting how AI enables more personalized consumer experiences and advances digital health solutions to support longer, healthier lives. The U.S. Consumer Technology Industry Forecast concluded that the industry is projected to reach $565 billion in revenue in 2026, growing 3.7% year over year.

More at CES

With a record-number of CES Innovation Awards 2026 submissions, additional honorees were recognized this week. Attendees can explore select winning products in person at the CES Innovation Awards Showcase at the Venetian, booth #50043.

During a ribbon cutting unveiling the LVCC renovation and marking the start of CES, CTA announced it intends to award $125,000 in support of two major City of Las Vegas sustainability projects through the CES 2026 Green Grants program. The includes contributions to the citywide tree planting initiative and energy-efficient streetlight upgrades. These projects support Las Vegas's sustainability efforts and show that collaboration between government, community, and tech can produce effective solutions.

The CES Foundry, a new community uniting leaders in AI and quantum, will open on Wednesday, January 7 for two-days of programming, demos, and networking at the Fontainebleau.CES 2026 features more than 400 conference sessions with top tracks and stages like Great Minds, Accessibility, C Space, Digital Health, Innovation Policy Summit, Manufacturing, and more. More than 1300 speakers will take the stage including celebrities and government officials. Visit CES.tech for live updates and streams from CES 2025 programming.

