07.01.2026
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
07.01.2026 00:30 Uhr
Affinitas Education Names Gabriella "Gaby" Rowe as CEO, United States & Canada

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinitas Education has appointed Gabriella "Gaby" Rowe as chief executive officer of its U.S. operations, a move that signals the organization's intent to expand its presence and sharpen its strategy in the American and Canadian education markets.

Affinitas Education Logo

Rowe brings more than 30 years of experience across K-12 leadership, technology, public-sector innovation and large-scale organizational transformation. She most recently served as founding principal and CEO of Grow Associates LLC, where she advised schools, government agencies and private-sector organizations through periods of rapid change. Her work included overseeing multi-site school growth initiatives and leading statewide digital-equity efforts.

Previously, Rowe was CEO of Station Houston and played a key role in launching The Ion, Rice University's $150 million innovation district. She also held senior leadership roles in independent schools, including head of school at The Village School in Houston and CEO of the Mandell School in New York City.

"Gaby is an outstanding leader whose depth of experience in education and innovation positions her exceptionally well for this role," Affinitas Group CEO Thomas Rajzbaum said. "Her track record in scaling organizations, driving operational excellence and navigating complex systems will be critical as we advance our vision and strengthen our impact across the United States."

Rowe said she is eager to join the organization at what she described as an important moment.

"I'm honored to join Affinitas Education at such an inflection point," she said. "The organization's commitment to modern, student-centered learning aligns with my core beliefs as an educator and leader. I look forward to working with our teams, heads of school and communities nationwide to build exceptional learning experiences that prepare students for the future."

About Affinitas Education
Affinitas Education is a global network of international and bilingual schools serving more than 15,000 students across Europe and the Americas. The group provides academic and operational leadership, invests in facilities and learning environments, develops educators, and delivers programs designed to strengthen student outcomes.

Media Contact
Jessica Curley
Jessica.curley@finnpartners.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855994/Affinitas_Education_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/affinitas-education-names-gabriella-gaby-rowe-as-ceo-united-states--canada-302654423.html

