GDU-TECH CO., LTD.: GDU Launches UAV-P300, The World's First Drone with AI-Driven Optical & Electronic Fog Penetration Capabilities

The UAV-P300 is an AI-powered enterprise drone platform built for clear imaging in fog, reliable day-night operations, and safe autonomous flight across complex environments





LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- CES -- GDU, a professional-grade drone leader established in 2015, today announced the launch of UAV-P300, the world's first AI-powered optical and electronic fog-penetrating drone. Purpose-built for public safety, smart city operations, aerial surveying, and cultural tourism, the UAV-P300 delivers 50% clearer visibility in rain or fog, high-performance night capture, and long-range autonomous operation. Its advanced payload options, AI-enhanced navigation, and seamless compatibility with GDU's auto-docking stations make it a versatile solution for complex field environments.

"GDU has always focused on building practical, real-world solutions - not just hardware," said Jie Leng, GDU R&D Director. "With the UAV-P300, we're giving operators clearer vision, safer navigation, and reliable performance in the kinds of environments where accuracy truly matters. Whether it's supporting public safety teams, helping cities monitor critical infrastructure, or enabling surveyors to work without weather disruptions, the UAV-P300 reflects our commitment to making advanced aerial technology genuinely useful to the people who depend on it."

?The UAV-P300 is designed to support a wide range of real-world operations. For first responders, it improves visibility in critical moments and challenging conditions. Smart city teams can automate routine monitoring with more consistency, even in shifting weather. Surveying professionals benefit from stable, high-detail imaging across varied terrain. And in cultural tourism settings, the P300 helps document and protect heritage sites with minimal disruption.

Reliable Performance in Fog, Rain, Dust, and Low-Contrast Weather

The UAV-P300 maintains clear visibility when weather conditions shift unexpectedly. Its optical, electronic, and AI-driven defogging system boosts clarity by up to 50% in rain or fog, enabling public safety and smart city operators to continue missions that typically pause during low-visibility weather. An IP55 ingress protection rating against dust and water further ensures that the UAV-P300 remains mission-ready even if the forecast changes.

Clear Imaging in Day or Night Conditions

The UAV-P300 captures crisp, detailed visuals in bright, low-light, and backlit environments thanks to its 50MP wide-angle sensor and advanced starlight night-vision system. Even after dark, operators can see essential details through full-color 4K night vision, IRCut switching, and NIR illumination. This makes nighttime assessments, public safety response, and city monitoring significantly more reliable.

Sharp Long-Range Detail From a Safe Distance

With 11× continuous optical zoom, 176× hybrid zoom, and stabilized gimbal control, the UAV-P300 records distant subjects with clarity while maintaining a safe stand-off distance. Teams can observe infrastructure, capture inspection details, or assess emergency scenes without needless risk, improving both safety and operational efficiency.

Thermal Accuracy for Day-Night Monitoring

The drone's upgraded thermal module delivers clean, high-contrast thermal imagery enhanced by AI for better identification and measurement. Heat sources, anomalies, and activity remain detectable in darkness, heavy shadows, or complex surroundings, supporting search-and-rescue, infrastructure checks, and heritage-site monitoring.

Safe and Confident Flight in Complex Environments

The UAV-P300 uses LIDAR and AI-powered obstacle recognition to navigate around structures, cables, and unexpected hazards. This capability supports confident operation in dense urban areas and tight spaces where low-altitude flying is often required for inspections or emergency work.

Stable Operation When GNSS Signals Fail

In areas where GNSS performance is weak, such as tunnels, industrial facilities, or dense city blocks, the UAV-P300 switches to visual SLAM fusion navigation to maintain stable flight and dependable return-to-home behavior. Surveying teams and operators working near interference-heavy environments gain reliable performance without interruption.

Precise Distance and Target Marking for Faster Decisions

The UAV-P300's 2 km laser rangefinding enables quick pinpointing, marking, and measurement of targets. Operators can capture distance data, highlight key locations, and share information instantly through the UVER platform, improving coordination for emergency response and inspection workflows.

?Availability

The UAV-P300 will be available for purchase starting in late January 2026. For order-related inquiries, please contact GDU at +86 755 8656 5514, email: sales@gdu-tech.com or visit www.gdutech.com .

About GDU

GDU, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Optics Valley, is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the full lifecycle of drone development, including R&D, manufacturing, operations, maintenance, and data services. With nearly 800 employees, over 60% dedicated to research and engineering, GDU builds professional-grade drones, intelligent payloads, automatic hangars, and software platforms backed by fully independent system IP and robust hardware, links, and data security. Today, GDU's solutions are deployed across more than 300 cities worldwide, supporting smart city management, public safety, power line inspections, emergency response, environmental monitoring, cultural tourism, and other industrial applications, helping organizations operate more safely, efficiently, and intelligently.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43920188-b79a-4be2-9efd-d12337153f56