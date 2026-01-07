Amrize Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition

Amrize to Acquire PB Materials; Aggregates Leader in High-Growth West Texas



07.01.2026 / 02:15 CET/CEST





? Builds on Amrize's growth with over $180 million in annual revenue

? Strengthens Amrize's footprint with 26 operational sites in West Texas region

? Adds over 50 years of aggregates reserves in West Texas to serve long-term demand

? Significant synergies expected; acquisition to be EPS and cash accretive in 2026 CHICAGO, January 6, 2026 - Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) has entered into an agreement to acquire PB Materials Holdings, Inc., the leading aggregates business with a complementary ready-mix concrete network in the high growth West Texas region. Part of Amrize's profitable growth strategy, this acquisition will strengthen the company's aggregates business, adding over 50 years of aggregates reserves in West Texas to serve long term demand. PB Materials will add 26 operational sites into Amrize's network, extending its operations throughout Texas and the Southern region as infrastructure, energy projects, data centers and commercial investments drive construction growth. With over $180 million in revenues, strong earnings and significant synergies with Amrize's existing operations, the acquisition of PB Materials is expected to be EPS and cash accretive in 2026. Jan Jenisch, Chairman and CEO of Amrize: "I am excited to be expanding our aggregates business to the high growth West Texas region. Today's milestone is an important step in our strategy of investing for growth in North America's most attractive markets. I have great respect for the leadership and expertise of PB Materials and look forward to welcoming their 340 talented teammates to the Amrize family."

Christopher Crouch, CEO of PB Materials: "We are proud to join Amrize and be part of a leading company that is shaping the future of building in America. Amrize shares our dedication to employees, customers, and the communities we operate in and we will continue to serve customers across our region with high quality products and services."

Expected to close in the first half of 2026, the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. About Amrize

Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) is building North America, as the partner of choice for professional builders with advanced branded solutions from foundation to rooftop. With over 1,000 sites and a highly efficient distribution network, we deliver for our customers in every U.S. state and Canadian province. Our 19,000 teammates uniquely serve every construction market from infrastructure, commercial and residential to new build, repair and refurbishment. Amrize achieved $11.7 billion in revenue in 2024 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the SIX Swiss Exchange. We are ready to build your ambition. Learn more at amrize.com About PB Materials

PB Materials was formed by combining three well-respected and formidable companies, Wallach Concrete, Highland Concrete, and Crockett County Mining, who since 1947 have developed a regional footprint with strategically placed aggregate and ready-mix facilities across West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico, allowing for lower transportation cost, timely deliveries and better customer service. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and subject to the safe harbor created by, Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those preceded by, followed by or that include the words "will," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "forecasts," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed transaction between Amrize and PB Materials, including Amrize's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and the expected timing of completion of the proposed transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, risks related to the ability to satisfy or waive the conditions to closing of the proposed transaction, the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals for the proposed transaction, the ability to close the proposed transaction on the expected timeline or at all, the ability to successfully integrate and operate PB Materials following the closing, the incurrence of higher than expected or unexpected costs associated with or relating to the proposed transaction, the potential disruption of the proposed transaction on Amrize or PB Material's businesses and their respective relationships with customers, suppliers and employees, and the ability to realize the expected benefits of the proposed acquisition and other factors which can be found in Amrize's media releases and Amrize's filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements and reflect the views stated therein with respect to future events as at such dates, even if they are subsequently made available by Amrize on its website or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we do not undertake or assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Relations: media@amrize.com Investor Relations: investors@amrize.com



