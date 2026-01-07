Amrize Ltd
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
? Builds on Amrize's growth with over $180 million in annual revenue
CHICAGO, January 6, 2026 - Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) has entered into an agreement to acquire PB Materials Holdings, Inc., the leading aggregates business with a complementary ready-mix concrete network in the high growth West Texas region.
Part of Amrize's profitable growth strategy, this acquisition will strengthen the company's aggregates business, adding over 50 years of aggregates reserves in West Texas to serve long term demand. PB Materials will add 26 operational sites into Amrize's network, extending its operations throughout Texas and the Southern region as infrastructure, energy projects, data centers and commercial investments drive construction growth.
With over $180 million in revenues, strong earnings and significant synergies with Amrize's existing operations, the acquisition of PB Materials is expected to be EPS and cash accretive in 2026.
Jan Jenisch, Chairman and CEO of Amrize: "I am excited to be expanding our aggregates business to the high growth West Texas region. Today's milestone is an important step in our strategy of investing for growth in North America's most attractive markets. I have great respect for the leadership and expertise of PB Materials and look forward to welcoming their 340 talented teammates to the Amrize family."
