Alaska Energy Metals Corporation: Alaska Energy Metals Announces up to $3 Million Life Offering of Units and Updates At-The-Market Program Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV:AEMC)(OTCQB:AKEMF) ("AEMC" or the "Company") announces that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of a minimum of 22,727,272 units (the "Units") and up to a maximum of 27,272,727 Units of the Company at a price of C$0.11 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of a minimum of approximately C$2,500,000 up to a maximum of approximately C$3,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.15 per Warrant Share for three (3) years after the Closing Date (as defined below).

The Offering is being completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "LIFE Exemption") to purchasers resident in each of the Provinces of Canada, except Quebec. The Units issued pursuant to the LIFE Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There will be an offering document related to the Offering that will be available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: www.alaskaenergymetals.com. Prospective investors should read the offering document before making an investment decision.

Upon closing of the Offering, the Company may pay a (i) a finder's fee equal to up to 8.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering and (ii) issue non-transferrable warrants of the Company exercisable at any time prior to the date that is three (3) from the Closing Date to acquire that number of Common Shares equal to 8.0% of the number of Units issued under the Offering, at an exercise price of $0.15, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The Company plans to use the proceeds of the Offering to continue metallurgical studies, exploration drilling, permitting activities, marketing and for general working capital purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about January 13, 2026 (the "Closing Date") and completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receiving subscriptions for the minimum amount of $2,500,000 under the Offering and the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V").

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "1933 Act") or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

At-the-Market Program Update

The Company also announces that during the fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2025 it has issued a total of 191,500 Common Shares on the TSX-V at an average price of C$0.13 per Common Share under its at-the-market equity program launched in February 2025. The sales provided gross proceeds of $24,895.00. Aggregate commissions of $629.68 was paid to Haywood Securities Inc. in relation to the distributions. Proceeds of the At-the-Market program are being used for ongoing metallurgical studies, an options assessment for mining scenarios, and for general corporate purposes. The Company plans to continue with its at-the-market equity program in the first quarter of 2026.

Investor Relations Contract Extension - Capital Gains Media

On September 29, 2025, the Company entered into an investor relations agreement with Capital Gain. Pursuant to that investor relations agreement, Capital Gain has been providing content development and digital marketing services. The Company is extending the investor relations agreement for an additional 90 days commencing on January 6, 2026. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the investor relations agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Capital Gain, the Company agreed to pay an aggregate up-front cash fee of C$200,000, plus applicable taxes. No additional compensation is being paid to Capital Gain for the extension. Capital Gain provides investor relation services and is based in Vancouver, BC. Capital Gain's principal is Graham Colmer. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Capital Gain (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. Under the Capital Gain Agreement, the Company will not issue any securities to Capital Gain as compensation for its marketing services.

ABOUT ALASKA ENERGY METALS

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (AEMC) is an Alaska-based corporation with offices in Anchorage and Vancouver working to sustainably deliver the critical materials needed for national security and a bright energy future, while generating superior returns for shareholders.

AEMC is focused on delineating and developing the large-scale, bulk tonnage, polymetallic Nikolai Project Eureka deposit containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium, iron, platinum, palladium, and gold. Located in Interior Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, its flagship project, Nikolai, is well-situated to become a significant domestic source of strategic metals for North America. AEMC also holds a secondary project in western Quebec; the Angliers - Belleterre project. Today, material sourcing demands excellence in environmental performance, technological innovation, carbon mitigation and the responsible management of human and financial capital. AEMC works every day to earn and maintain the respect and confidence of the public and believes that ESG performance is measured by action and led from the top.

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation), including, without limitation statements relating to the closing of Offering, including receipt of all approvals, and the use of proceeds of the Offering and the At-the-Market program proceeds, and to its marketing program. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements do not guarantee future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include but are not limited to uncertainty relating to the ability of the Company to raise a minimum of $2.5 million under the Offering, estimation of mineral resources, regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If the Company updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

