ProLogium, Buima Energy, JMS, and GWA Launch a New Chapter of Collaboration

Jointly Developing Innovative Solid-State Battery Solutions for Energy Storage Walls and Electric Cargo Bikes

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLogium, a global leader in next-generation lithium-ceramic battery technology, today announced that it has formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Buima Energy Co., Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Buima group Inc. (TWSE: 5543)), JMS Co., Ltd. (JMS), an advanced battery module manufacturer, and GWA Co., Ltd. (GWA), which focuses on battery application development for electric cargo bikes (e-Cargo Bikes). This four-party strategic alliance brings together leading capabilities across their respective domains to jointly develop and advance the application of next-generation solid-state batteries in high-performance energy storage systems and electric cargo bikes-delivering breakthrough progress for the global energy transition and smart mobility markets. To showcase initial outcomes, ProLogium, Buima Energy, JMS, and GWA plan to make their first joint appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2026, unveiling for the first time an energy storage wall system and e-cargo bike powered by ProLogium's next-generation solid-state cells, offering an early look at the alliance's technical progress. This deep collaboration further aims to establish a robust industrial supply partnership by 2028, together mapping a blueprint for future technologies.

With electricity demand surging worldwide, renewable energy accelerating, and market needs rising for electric cargo bikes, traditional lithium-ion batteries face increasingly apparent challenges in both safety and performance. Vincent Yang, Founder and CEO of ProLogium, said: "With a unique built-in Active Safety Mechanism, ASM, ProLogium's next-generation solid-state lithium-ceramic battery, featuring our unique superfluidized all-inorganic solid-state electrolyte, fundamentally addresses the thermal runaway and combustion risks inherent to conventional batteries. This four-party alliance-spanning Buima Energy's energy storage wall systems, JMS's battery module manufacturing, and GWA's focus on electric cargo bike applications-not only expands solid-state battery adoption into broader innovation domains, but also delivers unprecedented safety and performance assurances to the market. We are excited and look forward to working with our partners to advance the future of smart technology and sustainable energy-bringing safe, stable, and high-efficiency energy solutions to the public."

Chuang Hung-Wei, Chairman of Buima group Inc., stated: "In recent years, the Group has continued to deepen green energy system integration and expand its smart application portfolio-always advancing product upgrades for energy storage systems with safety and reliability at the core. This strategic alliance between ProLogium and Buima group Inc.'s Buima Energy, JMS, and GWA marks Buima Energy's formal entry into the next-generation solid-state battery application ecosystem. It will help elevate safety standards and technological thresholds for energy storage products, better meeting the needs of high-safety environments such as hospitals, schools, government agencies, and critical infrastructure, while accelerating our market expansion in regions that place strong emphasis on energy security, including Europe and Japan."

Combining Strengths Across the Four Parties to Set a New Benchmark for Next-Generation Battery Applications

This strategic collaboration unites key roles and expertise across the value chain. ProLogium will provide its globally leading next-generation solid-state lithium-ceramic battery technology as the foundation for safety and performance. Buima Energy leveraging its extensive experience in the green energy industry, proven global export track record, and energy storage system integration capabilities, will lead application development for solid-state energy storage systems. As a specialized battery module manufacturer, JMS will be responsible for the modular design and production of ProLogium's solid-state cells to ensure product stability and performance. GWA will contribute its domain expertise in electric cargo bike applications, leading system development and integration of solid-state batteries for electric cargo bike products.

ProLogium Solid-State Batteries Enable Two Major Applications: A Comprehensive Upgrade from "Ultra-Safe" to "Usable Performance"

For residential, commercial, and small-to-mid-scale sites seeking energy storage that is safe, aesthetically integrated, and easy to deploy-solid-state energy storage wall solutions that enhance differentiation and broaden applications:

Differentiated positioning in the energy storage market powered by solid-state architecture: Entering the energy storage market with a solid-state battery architecture that emphasizes safety and system reliability to establish clear product tiers.

Ultra-safe: Fundamentally improving tolerance and protection levels through cell-level materials and safety mechanisms, reducing fire risk.

Modular design: Built around a single storage-wall unit, expandable in capacity and capable of efficient voltage boosting across diverse sites-reducing the need and cost for external step-up infrastructure.

Ultra-slim, premium industrial design: A thinner, cleaner form factor and more flexible deployment, supporting indoor installation, weight-sensitive environments, or sites with higher aesthetic requirements.

One solution, multiple applications: Supports peak shaving, increased PV self-consumption (PV saving / self-generation & self-use), UPS backup power, and EV charging scenarios.

Integrated Energy Management System (EMS) architecture: Shortens system onboarding and tuning time, enabling owners and integrators to deploy faster.

For high-frequency operations such as urban delivery, warehouse transfers, and last-mile logistics-electric cargo bike solutions with multiple product advantages:

Ultra-safe: Built on ProLogium's superfluidized all-inorganic solid-state lithium-ceramic battery and ASM active safety mechanism, strengthening system-level protection and reducing thermal runaway risk.

Longer range or higher payload-especially stronger in low temperatures: More stable usable energy in cold climates or winter delivery scenarios, helping fleets balance range and payload requirements.

More compact packaging to free up vehicle space: Tighter packing and greater configuration flexibility improve seating space and overall vehicle layout efficiency.

Fast-charging support: Improves replenishment efficiency, reduces operational downtime, and enhances user experience for high-turnover delivery.

This four-party strategic alliance will proceed in two phases:

Phase 1: Based on ProLogium's existing standard-specification cells, the partners will design a battery pack for Buima Energy's energy storage wall system, and develop related battery modules for GWA's electric cargo bike applications. The alliance plans to publicly showcase the energy storage wall system and battery modules powered by ProLogium solid-state cells for the first time at CES 2026.

Phase 2: The partners will deepen technical integration and innovation, jointly developing and manufacturing prototype battery systems tailored to Buima Energy's energy storage products and GWA's electric cargo bike products-targeting the establishment of a robust industrial supply partnership by 2028.

This collaboration not only validates the broad application potential of ProLogium's next-generation solid-state batteries, but also equips Buima Energy's energy storage wall systems, JMS's battery modules, and GWA's electric cargo bike battery systems with unparalleled safety, stability, and endurance performance-enhancing overall market competitiveness. By combining solid-state batteries with high-efficiency energy storage and smart light electric vehicles, the alliance aims to significantly improve operating performance, unlock wider energy and smart mobility possibilities, and set a new benchmark for next-generation global energy and intelligent mobility solutions.

