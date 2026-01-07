Fourier Makes CES Debut With GR-3, a Next-Generation Care-Focused Humanoid Robot

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourier, an industry-leading proactive AI company, made its first appearance at CES this year, bringing its breakthrough humanoid robot GR-3 to the United States for the first time. GR-3, the company's first full-size "Care-bot," is designed to open new possibilities in human-robot interaction through thoughtful design, advanced perception, and approachable intelligence.

A Hands-On Look at GR-3 at CES

At the Fourier booth, visitors can meet GR-3 up close. The experience is designed to feel playful, warm, and intuitive.

Attendees can engage in natural conversation with GR-3, try touch-based interactions, or join light, playful activities that demonstrate the robot's ability to sense, understand, and respond. Throughout the day, GR-3 performs scheduled dance sessions that highlight its fluid whole-body movement, balance, and expressiveness. Visitors can also challenge GR-3 in live chess matches, watching the robot perceive the board, plan its moves, and react in real time.

The booth provides a glimpse of the future of humanoid interaction: more personal, more adaptive, and more present in everyday life.

GR-3 - Designed to Care and Connect

First introduced in August 2025, GR-3 represents a new generation of humanoid robots built for human-centered scenarios. Standing about 165 cm tall with 55 degrees of freedom, the robot combines compact engineering with a soft, friendly exterior that feels approachable in homes, public spaces, commercial environments, and assisted settings.

At the core of GR-3 is Fourier's Full-Perception Multimodal Interaction System, which integrates visual, audio, and tactile sensing. GR-3 can localize voices, track users' movements, recognize subtle touch, and respond appropriately. A hybrid decision architecture - merging fast reflexive control with advanced language-model reasoning - allows the robot to interpret intent and adjust its behavior in a natural, human-centric way.

GR-3 was designed for moments that matter: from shared conversation to emotional reassurance, from routine interaction to assistive companionship.

A Smaller Companion, Built on the Same Ideas

Alongside GR-3, Fourier is introducing a doll-size companion robot concept based on the same design language and character personality. Small, playful, and responsive, the concept model can be dressed and personalized like a collectible figure. It explores new possibilities for AI-driven companionship, offering everyday presence, creativity, and comfort in a compact form.

Though still in development, the concept reflects Fourier's belief that meaningful interaction can happen at any scale.

A Vision for Human-Centered Robotics

Fourier's first appearance at CES marks a significant step in the company's global expansion. The company remains focused on proactive AI robotics - from core components and hardware to embodied AI and interaction intelligence - with the goal of making humanoid robots genuinely useful and widely available.

By focusing on human-centered scenarios, Fourier aims to deliver robots that are not only capable but also caring - companions that provide support, warmth, and meaningful interaction in real-world environments.

