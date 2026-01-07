



SINGAPORE, Jan 7, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Leading regional private healthcare provider group Fullerton Health ("Fullerton Health" or the "Group") said today it has successfully acquired one of Singapore's largest otolaryngology (Ear, Nose, & Throat - "ENT") specialist practices, The ENT Clinic Pte Ltd ("The ENT Clinic"), to deepen its specialty care capabilities in its home market as part of its growth strategy.Founded by experienced ENT specialist Dr Jeeve Kanagalingam in 2015, the ENT Clinic has grown from a single doctor practice to a network of five specialists operating across three clinics which are well-placed in Singapore's medical hubs, Camden, Novena and Gleneagles Tanglin. These specialists cover various crucial sub-specialties of ENT and have a strong reputation for clinical excellence.This acquisition will enable Fullerton Health to strengthen its presence in the ENT space, which has been identified as one of the top specialties focus for the Group given the high referral volumes and synergy within the Group's services, which include diagnostic imaging, executive health screening, primary care, and network management referral.The acquisition will expand Fullerton Health's network of high-quality specialist care and allow the Group to better deliver integrated, patient-centric healthcare services across Southeast Asia. Fullerton Health's other specialist care capabilities in Singapore include cardiology, orthopaedics, and endocrinology, amongst others."We are delighted to welcome The ENT Clinic into the Fullerton Health family," said Ms Margareta Laminto, Managing Director, Specialist & RadLink, and Group Chief Sustainability Officer of Fullerton Health. "Acquiring a market leader with strong brand perception in Singapore's ENT clinical services not only expands our clinical service capabilities but also enables us to tap into new opportunities and serve more patients with quality coordinated care. This enhances our ability to deliver seamless, accessible, and trusted care to our members, patients and customers."Following the acquisition, The ENT Clinic will be able to access the Group's ecosystem of coordinated medical care, enabling seamless multidisciplinary collaboration and enhanced care for Fullerton Health's patient base of over 4.5 million covered lives across the region.Fullerton Health's Specialist Division will collaborate closely with the ENT specialists to unlock new growth opportunities and deliver integrated ENT care to patients across Fullerton Health's extensive regional network.The ENT Clinic's team will continue to operate under its current brand name, ensuring continuity of care and preserving the trusted relationships it has built with patients and referring physicians. Supported by Fullerton Health's operational expertise and network, the clinic will also explore opportunities to expand service offerings, invest in technology, and strengthen clinical service initiatives in ENT care."Joining Fullerton Health marks an exciting new chapter for The ENT Clinic," said Dr Jeeve Kanagalingam, Founder, The ENT Clinic. "We see strong synergies in partnering with a well - established healthcare organisation with deep operational and clinical expertise. Fullerton Health's long-term commitment to building sustainable healthcare platforms aligns closely with our values. Together, we can enhance access to quality ENT care while preserving the high standards and patient-centric ethos our clinic is known for."About Fullerton HealthFullerton Health is a leading integrated healthcare solutions provider. Established in 2010, the Group operates across the Asia-Pacific region, with close to 550 clinics and a network of over 18,000 providers. It supports the entire care journey ? from managed care and network management to primary care, diagnostics, specialty, and ancillary services.Fullerton Health combines clinical excellence with tailored corporate healthcare programs, medical advisory expertise, and digital innovation to meet the diverse needs of its clients. Guided by its purpose ? seamless, accessible and trusted healthcare for all ? the Group is committed to delivering high-quality care across the region. https://www.fullertonhealth.com/Media Contact: Veronica ChiuSenior Vice President, Group Corporate Communications & Singapore MarketingEmail Address: comms@fullertonhealth.comAbout The ENT ClinicFounded in 2015, The ENT Clinic is located at Mt Elizabeth Novena Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and Camden Medical Centre in Singapore. Its specialists in Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery and Facial Plastic Surgery, with combined training and work experience of over 100+ years in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, India and Singapore, are supported by experienced nurses, speech therapists and audiologists. https://www.entclinic.sg/Source: Fullerton HealthCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.