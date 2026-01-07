Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wie ein junger Batterie-Spezialist plötzlich zum unverzichtbaren Partner wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896360 | ISIN: US7960508882 | Ticker-Symbol: SSU
Tradegate
06.01.26 | 21:55
2.060,00 Euro
+0,49 % +10,00
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2.010,002.090,0006.01.
2.040,002.060,0006.01.
PR Newswire
07.01.2026 05:30 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Samsung Visual Display: Samsung Unveils Vision for the Next Era of Television at CES 2026 VD Deep Dive Session

Samsung's Visual Display leadership provided a closer look at the company's roadmap for TV innovation into 2026 and beyond

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today hosted a Visual Display (VD) Deep Dive session at CES 2026. Led by SW Yong, President of VD Business at Samsung Electronics, the session was held at The Wynn Las Vegas and highlighted how Samsung is building on two decades of market leadership to redefine the role of the TV in the connected home. As the global TV market enters a new phase defined by premium demand, larger screens and intelligent experiences, Samsung outlined its strategy for the future of television.

Samsung Unveils Vision for the Next Era of Television at CES 2026

During the session, Samsung emphasized its focus on expanding the TV's capabilities through next-generation AI while delivering exceptional picture quality. 2026 will be a pivotal year for the VD business, with Micro RGB and OLED leading the premium TV segment, mini LED increasing accessibility to premium TV technology, and ultra-large displays further enhancing the immersive entertainment experience at home and beyond. As a result, the full lineup will bring Samsung's state-of-the-art sceen experience to a wider range of consumers, while reinforcing the company's leadership in performance and innovation.

"We are currently experiencing a transformation in the way viewers enjoy the television experience, shifting from one centered on viewing to one based on direct interaction with users," said President Yong. "As television evolves, Samsung is continuing to earn its leadership role year after year by building on its legacy of hardware excellence."

Elevating the TV Experience With Vision AI

At the heart of Samsung's 2026 strategy is Vision AI Companion (VAC), a new intelligent platform designed to make television more intuitive, conversational and personalized. Integrated across nearly Samsung's entire TV lineup, VAC understands what viewers are watching, anticipates their needs and surfaces helpful, contextual information directly on the screen - transforming the TV from a passive display into an active participant in everyday life.

By embedding AI across its ecosystem, Samsung is expanding the TV's role beyond entertainment, enabling deeper smart home integration and more meaningful engagement. This approach reflects Samsung's commitment to building connected experiences that adapt to users, while maintaining the picture quality and reliability consumers continue to prioritize.

Redefining Scale, Design and Lifestyle Innovation

During the session, Hun Lee, Executive Vice President (EVP) of VD Business, provided additional detail surrounding Samsung's new Micro RGB 130-inch TV, an industry-first technical achievement, as well as the company's commitment to lifestyle TV innovation.

"As the quality of content improves, it's natural for users to want a higher degree of immersion," said EVP Lee. "As we develop our products, Samsung is focusing on the tangible experiences brought by technologies like VAC, rather than just their technical specifications."

As Samsung celebrates twenty consecutive years as the world's top TV brand, the VD Deep Dive underscored a clear message: leadership is earned through continuous innovation. By combining hardware excellence with intelligent, connected experiences, Samsung is shaping a future in which TVs deliver not only superior picture quality, but smarter, more personal and more meaningful experiences in homes around the world.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856197/Samsung_CES_2026_1.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856196/Samsung_CES_2026_2.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856195/Samsung_CES_2026_3.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848283/5705715/Samsung_Digital_Appliances_Logo.jpg

Samsung Unveils Vision for the Next Era of Television at CES 2026

Samsung Unveils Vision for the Next Era of Television at CES 2026

Samsung Digital Appliances Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/samsung-unveils-vision-for-the-next-era-of-television-at-ces-2026-vd-deep-dive-session-302654682.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.