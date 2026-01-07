Anzeige
Theralogix Announces Leadership Transition as Company Concludes a Record Year of Growth

The privately-held supplement company appoints a new CEO, Andreas Wolf, and expands responsibility for its longtime COO as the Company enters its next phase of growth. Founding CEO Jay Hammer transitions to CEO Emeritus.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Theralogix, a leading developer of evidence-based nutritional supplements recommended by physicians for more than two decades, announced a strategic leadership transition following a record-breaking 2025. With its sixth consecutive quarter of record-setting performance, achieving 25% growth in both revenue and profit, Theralogix reported its strongest financials in its 23-year history.

After more than two decades guiding the company's evolution, Founding CEO Jay Hammer will assume the role of CEO Emeritus, continuing to advise the business and support a seamless leadership handoff. Hammer has worked alongside Mark Ratner, M.D., Founder & Chief Science Officer, since 2002 to establish Theralogix as a trusted industry leader rooted in scientific rigor, product transparency, and clinical relevance.

Under this joint leadership, Theralogix built its reputation on science-backed formulations, high-quality and responsibly sourced ingredients, and independent third-party testing & certification. Although its product line spans multiple specialties and targeted nutrient support, Theralogix has developed a particular focus in reproductive health, delivering evidence-based solutions for men and women across urology, OB/GYN, and fertility.

As part of the transition, Theralogix announced the appointment of Andreas Wolf as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Wolf brings more than two decades of experience in consumer health and nutraceuticals, and most recently served as President and CEO of EyePromise/ZeaVision, where he spent eight years transforming the company into a leading brand in the eye-health supplement category. Under his leadership, EyePromise expanded its footprint among healthcare professionals and achieved significant commercial growth, culminating in a successful sale of the business. Theralogix also announced that Christopher Good, who has served as the company's Chief Operating Officer for more than 15 years, has been appointed President and will expand his operational leadership across the organization.

With Wolf and Good at the helm, Theralogix is poised for an accelerated growth trajectory in 2026 and beyond. The company plans to expand distribution, strengthen operational capabilities, and introduce a slate of new products, including OvaNAD+ (egg quality support), AgeRx (healthy aging and longevity), TreBiome (advanced pre-, pro-, and postbiotic), and Androsyn (testosterone support).

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've built at Theralogix over the past 23 years," said Jay Hammer, CEO Emeritus. "With Andreas and Chris leading the next chapter, the company is positioned for even greater innovation, growth, and impact. Theralogix is in excellent hands."

As it enters this new era, Theralogix reinforces its commitment to elevating industry standards and delivering rigorously tested supplements that consumers and healthcare providers can trust.

About Theralogix: Theralogix raises the bar when it comes to premium, research-backed nutritional supplements. Offering targeted solutions across fertility, urology, women's health, and more - every product is independently certified by NSF International for content accuracy and freedom from contaminants. Theralogix has been a top physician-recommended brand for over two decades. Learn more at theralogix.com.

CONTACT:

Shannon Mahon
smahon@theralogix.com
301.464.7210

SOURCE: Theralogix



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/theralogix-announces-leadership-transition-as-company-concludes-a-rec-1123518

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
