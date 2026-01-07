Anzeige
07.01.2026 06:18 Uhr
Formovie (Chongqing) Innovative Technology Co., Ltd.: Formovie Showcases Advanced Display Technologies and Smart Projector Innovations at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Formovie presented a series of cutting-edge display technologies and smart projectors, highlighting its ongoing innovation in large-screen home display and smart projection.

Formovie focused on multiple areas including LCD projectors, laser projectors, and system experience, showcasing a range of technological innovations such as Liquid-Cooling and ALPD Triple Color Laser Technology. Alongside these demonstrations, the company introduced several new smart projectors designed for diverse home entertainment scenarios.

Liquid-Cooling Technology: Xming Chapter One Smart Projector

Formovie's sub-brand Xming showcased a projection solution based on Liquid-Cooling technology through Xming Chapter One Smart Projector, highlighting the company's technical exploration in high-brightness LCD projection. By optimizing core components and thermal architecture within a sealed optical engine, the projector achieves up to 2000 ISO lumens while maintaining low-noise operation, delivering stable and sustained high-brightness performance.

New Google TV LCD Smart Projectors: Xming Page Two and Episode Two

Xming also unveiled two new Google TV LCD smart projectors, powered by the latest Google TV based on Android 14 and equipped with the MT9660 chipset. Both models support smart image adjustment, digital zoom, Global Dimming, MEMC, and input latency as low as 10ms, offering smooth performance across multiple home entertainment scenarios. With Dolby Audio, Bluetooth speaker mode, and noise levels below 30 dB, the projectors deliver immersive, flexible, and quiet viewing experiences.

ALPD Triple Color Laser Technology: Formovie Theater Premium Laser TV

In high-end home laser displays, Formovie presented the Theater Premium laser TV featuring ALPD Triple Color Laser Technology from Appotronics. This technology provides superior speckle control, rainbow effect suppression, and color reproduction, achieving a FOFO contrast ratio of 3000:1 with refined gradation between highlights and shadows, enhanced dark-scene detail, and improved color consistency. Combined with Bowers & Wilkins sound, Dolby Atmos, and DTS-X, it delivers a fully immersive and richly layered audiovisual experience.

Through CES 2026, Formovie reinforced its commitment to advancing large-screen home display and smart projection technologies. By continuing to innovate in Liquid-Cooling, Google TV, and high-end laser displays, the company aims to deliver more immersive, versatile, and imaginative viewing experiences for households worldwide.

About Formovie Technology

Formovie Technology, a Mi ecosystem company jointly established by Appotronics Corporation and Xiaomi Technology, is the world's leading laser TV and smart projector brand. For more information, visit https://www.formovie.com.

Media Contact

Tonia Tong
contact@formovieglobal.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/formovie-showcases-advanced-display-technologies-and-smart-projector-innovations-at-ces-2026-302654736.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
