Sisvel is pleased to announce the appointment of Heath Hoglund as the company's first-ever Chief Intellectual Property Officer. In this role he will be fully responsible for the firm's patent pools on a global basis.

One of the world's top IP dealmakers, Hoglund joins Sisvel having taken the decision to leave Via Licensing, where he was an outstanding President for four years. Prior to that, he had been Vice-President of IP and Standards at Dolby, overseeing the company's patent portfolio, its patent licensing programmes, and leading on the formation and design of numerous patent pools and standards initiatives.

The appointment creates a new Licensing and Programme Management leadership structure at Sisvel. This will strengthen collaboration between the functions, increasing Sisvel's considerable growth potential. Licensing and Programme Management heads, Nick Webb and David Muus, will continue to lead their respective areas, retaining all current responsibilities.

Heath Hoglund's track record in developing successful patent pools is unparalleled. He has consistently driven industry adoption of collaborative licensing models, enabling fair access to essential technologies while generating huge value for licensors and licensees. This expertise will be pivotal as Sisvel expands its footprint in emerging technology domains and strengthens its position as a global leader in patent pooling and IP monetisation.

Hoglund's arrival will allow Sisvel CEO Mattia Fogliacco to move beyond operational oversight and dedicate more energy to shaping the company's future, in the knowledge that the firm's patent pooling operation will continue to thrive under unified, expert leadership.

"Today is a very special day for Sisvel. Heath's decision to join us speaks volumes for our trajectory and ambitions," Fogliacco states. "His exceptional experience in building and managing licensing programmes, coupled with his success in forming patent pools, mean he is a perfect fit for our next chapter. Heath makes what is already an outstanding team even stronger and his expertise will be instrumental as we work toward our strategic ambitions."

"I am beyond thrilled to join Sisvel," says Hoglund. "Its long history and creative approach to solution-finding, combined with a truly independent management structure and huge opportunities ahead, make the firm unique in our industry. This could not be a better fit for me."

Contacts:

Media

Giulia Dini

Communications Manager

Tel: +34 93 131 5570

giulia.dini@sisvel.com