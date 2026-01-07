BlueNord ASA: Preliminary Production for December 2025

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA, ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has today announced its preliminary production figures for December 2025. In December 2025, the preliminary production was 47.4 mboepd net to the Company.

During the month, the Tyra hub delivered an average of 25.1 mboepd net to BlueNord, marking the highest monthly production since the restart of the Tyra facilities. Production remained stable throughout the month, with a peak rate of c.27 mboepd on 25 December. Work to further improve reliability and optimize performance at Tyra is progressing, with targeted actions being carried out following comprehensive evaluations completed by the operator.

The base assets Dan, Gorm, and Halfdan produced 22.3 mboepd net to the Company, above expectations and with an average preliminary operational efficiency exceeding 90%.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Phone: +47 915 28 501

Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

