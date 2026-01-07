Anzeige
07.01.2026 08:02 Uhr
CellRight Technologies, LLC: CellRight Tech: Private Equity Funding Secured

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / CellRight Technologies, LLC, a specialist in regenerative allografts for patient implants, announces that it has secured private equity funding from Harwood Capital through its parent company, Tissue Regenix Group plc (TRG) to support commercial growth plans for the business.

The management team, led by newly appointed CEO and Chairman, Jay LeCoque, remain focused on restoring TRG revenue growth and profitability, and driving sustainable, long-term growth, as well as executing a new commercial plan to expand the Company's direct sales and distribution footprint, and secure further clinical data to strengthen claim support for the superiority of the Company's products.

As part of the funding structure, shareholders have approved a plan whereby shares in the parent company Tissue Regenix Group plc, will no longer be trading on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market from January 7, 2026 onwards. As a private business, the parent company name will change to Tissue Regenix Group Limited and will phase out the CellRight Technologies brand name over the next six months in the US.

Tissue Regenix Group's US facility is based at a 13,650 sq ft facility in Universal City, San Antonio that processes products utilizing BioRinse and dCELL processing platforms with a second facility in Leeds, UK. The Company's pioneering and proprietary technologies focus on regenerative products that address soft tissue needs with their DermaPure allograft products that remove DNA and other cellular material from human soft tissue resulting in an acellular tissue scaffold not rejected by the patient's body and BioRinse verified osteoinductive allografts which preserve native BMPs and are provided in innovative matrices with superior handling characteristics critical to clinical practice.

Commenting, Jay LeCoque, CEO and Chairman, said: "I am pleased to announce the swift conclusion of this essential long-term funding solution for the business which will allow us to support the increasing commercial traction for our leading products and superior technology. Securing funding at this scale within such a tight frame was a remarkable achievement and I want to thank the entire Project Team that helped to make this happen. The improved financial position of the business will allow us to restore confidence within our supply chain and ensure that we continue to provide high-quality products to our customers."

For more information:

Tissue Regenix Group plc

www.tissueregenix.com

Jay LeCoque, Executive Chairman

via Walbrook PR

Walbrook PR (Media Relations)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or TissueRegenix@walbrookpr.com

Alice Woodings / Paul McManus

Mob: +44 (0)7407 804 654 / +44 (0)7980 541 893

About CellRight Technologies, LLC

CellRight Technologies, LLC is a full-owned subsidiary of Tissue Regenix Group Limited: www.tissueregenix.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CellRight Technologies, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cellright-tech-private-equity-funding-secured-1124849

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
