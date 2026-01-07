Achievement of the annual production target, marking an industrial breakthrough for Hoffmann Green

More than 50,000 tons of 0% clinker cement sold and delivered in 2025, equivalent to approximately 145,000 m3 of concrete, a threefold increase in activity compared to 2024

More than 330 construction sites completed in France and supplied with 0% clinker concrete by 20,000 truck mixers

Acceleration of commercial momentum and solid growth prospects in 2026: production volume target of 100,000 tons of 0% clinker cement

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces that it achieved historic production volumes in 2025, highlighting a major industrial milestone for the Company.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "2025 marked a major strategic and industrial breakthrough for Hoffmann Green. We achieved record production levels, in line with our target of 50,000 tons of 0% clinker cement, which is more than three times our 2024 activity. This hypergrowth illustrates the exponential adoption of our decarbonized cements by all players in the construction industry, throughout the country.

This remarkable performance is based on the numerous partnerships concluded during 2025, as well as the full-year effect of our strategy to diversify our target markets, which began at the end of 2024. It also demonstrates our complete mastery of our industrial tools, which are able to support this ramp-up. We would like to thank all our teams for their commitment and dedication, which made 2025 a record-breaking year.

Building on these achievements and the partnerships we have forged, which will come into full effect in 2026, Hoffmann Green has reached a new milestone and is now operating at full industrial capacity. This new dimension enables us to aim for a target of 100,000 tons of 0% clinker cement sold in 2026."

Achieving a new industrial breakthrough in 2025

In 2025, Hoffmann Green sold 50,700 tons of decarbonized cement, a 3.1-fold increase compared to 2024 (16,269 tons), in a French construction market still marked by a wait-and-see attitude.

This historical level of activity represents:

+330 construction sites supplied throughout the country

supplied throughout the country +145,000 m3 of 0% clinker concrete

of 0% clinker concrete +20,000 concrete mixer trucks delivered to construction sites

The achievement of this milestone is based on the continuous strengthening of the partner network, covering the entire construction value chain, the ramp-up of industrial capacity, guaranteeing reliability, quality, and volumes, as well as the full-year effect of the market diversification strategy initiated at the end of 2024.

This performance confirms Hoffmann Green's ability to deploy its 0% clinker concrete solutions on a large scale and contribute tangibly to the decarbonization of the sector.

Strong acceleration in commercial momentum: numerous partnership agreements signed

2025 was marked by an unprecedented acceleration in commercial and industrial partnerships, illustrating the growing recognition of Hoffmann Green solutions across the entire construction ecosystem.

To date, the Company has nearly 500 partners covering all professions in the sector: ready-mix concrete companies, builders, masons, civil engineering contractors, specialized distributors, project owners, and real estate developers. All are united by a shared desire to transform the construction industry in a sustainable way.

These partnerships provide a solid foundation for accelerating volumes, expanding the customer base, and establishing Hoffmann Green's long-term presence in the market.

Full-year effect of the market diversification strategy

Historically positioned in the housing segment, Hoffmann Green has broadened its scope to address new high-potential markets.

At the end of 2024, the Company launched a diversification strategy targeting renewable energies (wind and solar), outdoor facilities and infrastructure, underground network installation, and waste treatment.

The deployment of its solutions in new markets enabled the Company to benefit from the full-year effect of this strategy in 2025, contributing significantly to volume growth.

Strong growth prospects for 2026: continued momentum and doubling of activity

The outlook for 2026 is in line with the structural advances made in 2025 and marks Hoffmann Green's entry into a new phase of development.

In 2026, priority will be given to continuing to ramp up production volumes, a key driver of industrial competitiveness and value creation for the Group. This momentum will be supported by an expanded customer base and access to new projects enabled by certifications obtained in France and internationally. On this basis, the Company has now fixed an annual production volume target of 100,000 tons of 0% clinker cement in 2026.

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

