Dreame Debuts Revolutionary Hair Care Lineup at CES 2026: AI-Powered Pilot 20 Hair Dryer Features Dual Robotic Arms for Proactive Care

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing, today unveiled a series of smart beauty products redefining the future of personal care at CES 2026. The spotlight shines on its flagship product, the AI-powered hair dryer, Pilot 20, marking an intelligent era for personalized scalp and hair care.

Core Innovation: A Paradigm Shift from Drying to Sensing & Protecting

The star launch at this year's CES, the Dreame Pilot 20 AI Intelligent Luxury Hair Dryer, truly delivers "intelligent wind, luxury hair care."

It represents a paradigm shift by being the first device to deeply integrate robotic sensing technology with advanced AI algorithms, enabling it to truly 'understand' the state of one's hair. This breakthrough allows a hair dryer to proactively assess hair quality and scalp health for the first time, delivering personalized, precise care.

The Harmony of Dual Robotic Arms & AI: A Closed Loop of Sense, Understand, and Act

Dreame posed a groundbreaking question: What if a hair dryer could "understand" your hair before starting to work? The dual robotic arm technology, powered by an AI brain, provides the definitive answer.

The Sensing Arm : The top robotic arm integrates multiple high-precision sensors to scan scalp health indicators and assess hair strand damage.

: The top robotic arm integrates multiple high-precision sensors to scan scalp health indicators and assess hair strand damage. The Acting Arm: The second, built-in robotic arm automatically and in real-time adjusts the temperature, wind speed, and airflow direction, completing the proactive closed loop from "sensing" to "protecting".

Exceptional Performance and Personalization

Powered by Dreame's self-developed 150,000 RPM high-speed hurricane motor, it generates a powerful airflow of 70 m/s for leapfrogging drying efficiency. The dryer offers multi-user personalization, storing up to three user profiles for one-touch switching, allowing every household member to enjoy a tailored drying mode. Through the accompanying app, users can further fine-tune personal care routines and access a vast library of styling and hair care content.

Building a Smart Hair Care Ecosystem

True innovation goes beyond a single breakthrough. Dreame's vision is an ecosystem of intelligent hair care tools.

AirStyle Pro HI: An intelligent multi-functional styler that connects via Wi-Fi and works with a dedicated app to intelligently recognize hair type and create personalized, professional looks with ease. It uses high-speed air jet technology to style efficiently while preventing excessive heat damage, helping to protect hair health, reduce frizz, enhance smoothness, and volumize hair.

An intelligent multi-functional styler that connects via Wi-Fi and works with a dedicated app to intelligently recognize hair type and create personalized, professional looks with ease. It uses high-speed air jet technology to style efficiently while preventing excessive heat damage, helping to protect hair health, reduce frizz, enhance smoothness, and volumize hair. Miracle Pro Hair Dryer : More than a dryer, it's your personal smart hair revival system. It features ultra-high frequency micron mist that deeply infuses strands with hydrating essence, and dual nano red light therapy that rejuvenates the scalp for stronger, healthier hair. With AI-powered temperature control that adapts as you move, it offers unparalleled comfort and protection. Housed in an exquisite leather-gift set, it's a testament to craftsmanship and thoughtful gifting. Miracle Pro transforms your daily routine into an artful ritual of scalp-to-strand rejuvenation.

: More than a dryer, it's your personal smart hair revival system. It features ultra-high frequency micron mist that deeply infuses strands with hydrating essence, and dual nano red light therapy that rejuvenates the scalp for stronger, healthier hair. With AI-powered temperature control that adapts as you move, it offers unparalleled comfort and protection. Housed in an exquisite leather-gift set, it's a testament to craftsmanship and thoughtful gifting. Miracle Pro transforms your daily routine into an artful ritual of scalp-to-strand rejuvenation. P20 AI Scalp Care Portable Hair Dryer : The AI Scalp Care Portable Hair Dryer revolutionizes your routine with a "hair-nourishing drying" experience. Its intelligent system senses hair distance and auto-adjusts temperature to prevent heat damage. This all-in-one styler offers straightening, curling, and drying modes. Featuring a foldable design and universal voltage compatibility, it weighs a mere 348g for effortless portability.

: The AI Scalp Care Portable Hair Dryer revolutionizes your routine with a "hair-nourishing drying" experience. Its intelligent system senses hair distance and auto-adjusts temperature to prevent heat damage. This all-in-one styler offers straightening, curling, and drying modes. Featuring a foldable design and universal voltage compatibility, it weighs a mere 348g for effortless portability. Aero Straight Pro Styler: An intelligent air straightener with haircare. Based on Dreame's innovative technology of Dual Airflow Channel, and AI Styling Assistant that could recognize your hair type and moisture, you could effortlessly while precisely smooth and straighten your hair in a single glide with no heat damage. The product also received the award of CES 2026 from Digital Trends, a leading North American consumer technology media.

Through its showcase at CES 2026, Dreame Technology reinforces its commitment to innovating in personal care technology, enhancing individual health and beauty experiences with intelligent solutions.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter . For more information, visit https://global.dreametech.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856357/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856358/2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dreame-debuts-revolutionary-hair-care-lineup-at-ces-2026-ai-powered-pilot-20-hair-dryer-features-dual-robotic-arms-for-proactive-care-302654937.html