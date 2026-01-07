After a record year for energy storage tenders in 2025, projects awarded since mid-2023 are expected to begin commissioning in 2026, reflecting typical development timelines of 18 to 24 months.From pv magazine India India's energy storage system industry is expected to move from tendering to execution in 2026, according to a new report from the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA). As of Dec. 31, 2025, a total of 224 GWh of energy storage capacity had been tendered, comprising 92 GWh of battery energy storage systems and 132 GWh of pumped hydro storage. Of that total, 95 GWh is in various stages ...

