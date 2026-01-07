Lucy Group acquires Blakley Electrics to expand power and lighting capabilities

OXFORD, England, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucy Group has completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Blakley Electrics Ltd, a UK market leader in power distribution systems and industrial lighting equipment. The acquisition strengthens Lucy's position in the power and industrial lighting sectors and broadens the range of services provided to customers.

Richard Dick, Executive Chairman at Lucy Group, said: "Blakley Electrics is a good fit, bringing complementary products to the Group and widening our customer base to include sectors such as construction, rail, military and outdoor events. It's a family business that shares similar values, especially in terms of quality, customisation and customer service. We are delighted that the Managing Director, Peter Blakley, will be staying on for the next 12 months to help with the transition."

Established in 1957, Blakley Electrics specialises in the design and manufacture of permanent & temporary LV power distribution equipment, protection products, site lighting, and transformers. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Crayford, Kent, and Harlow, Essex, drawing on more than 50 years' experience in specialist sheet metal fabrication and the electrical assembly of distribution, protection and transformer products. An engineering centre is also located at the Harlow site.

Peter Blakley, Managing Director of Blakley Electrics, said: "The company has been in my family for over 65 years, so I was keen to find the right buyer to guide it through its next stage of growth. I am confident that Lucy Group, a 200-year-old, family-owned company with a highly respected name in the UK electric energy sector, is the right choice."

Lucy Group Ltd is an international group that makes the engineered environment sustainable.

The Group's electric lines of business - Lucy Electric and Lucy Controls - deliver switchgear, street lighting, smart city infrastructure, and electrical safety solutions to support resilient and sustainable networks.

The real estate line of business supports sustainable living through responsible property development and investment.

Over 2,000 people are employed across Lucy Group's business units, on five continents. With manufacturing operations in the UK, Middle East, India, Asia-Pacific and South America, the Group's businesses offer customers a range of standard and bespoke products, backed by full installation and maintenance services.

Blakley Electrics Ltd, a family-owned UK manufacturer founded in 1957, is a market leader in high-performance power and lighting solutions.

With over 65 years of experience, the company designs and builds a broad range of low and reduced low-voltage distribution, protection, site lighting, and transformer products.

Blakley Electrics is accredited to Quality Management System Standard ISO9001:2015 and Environmental Management System Standard ISO14001. The company serves diverse sectors including construction, rail, military, and industrial applications, supporting both permanent and temporary installations.

Whatever the environment - whether tunnel, depot or field site - Blakley Electrics combines robust engineering, in-house fabrication, tool-making, and expert technical support to deliver tailored, reliable electrical solutions.

