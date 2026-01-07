DJ Financial Conduct Authority:

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Financial Conduct Authority: 07-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 07/01/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 7000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Debt and 235000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Debt and 3400 Secured Palladium-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B4LJS984 -- securities Debt and 16000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 2085000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Debt and 13000 iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 -- securities Debt and 16000 Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4556L06 -- securities Debt and 40000 Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 -- securities Debt and 664000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares Debt and 278763 comprising Class 318 Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by debt-like XS3138906949 -- Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 30/12/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Debt and 243000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 10000 21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid debt-like CH0454664001 -- securities Debt and 30000 21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid debt-like CH1209763130 -- securities Issuer Name: HANetf ETC Securities plc Metal Securities of The Royal Mint Responsibly Sourced Physical Gold ETC Debt and 10000 Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2892961827 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc Debt and 86000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: Altona Rare Earths Plc 25000000 Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BFZNKV91 -- (transition) Issuer Name: First Class Metals PLC 2941978 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BPJGTF16 -- (transition) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 100000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG Debt and 640000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Debt and 1110000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 4279600 Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by SUPCON Securitised GB00BTDGRT55 -- Technology Co., Ltd. due 07/07/2027 derivatives Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 5400000 Securities due 07/01/2036; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3167600827 -- bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 123700 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities Debt and 225200 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities Debt and 230000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities Debt and 6100 WisdomTree Gold; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXX56 -- securities Debt and 211600 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities Debt and 20000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXV33 --

January 07, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)