07.01.2026 09:33 Uhr
Financial Conduct Authority:

DJ Financial Conduct Authority: 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Financial Conduct Authority: 
07-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

07/01/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Amount    Security Description                           Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
                                            Debt and 
7000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid          debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
235000    Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid          debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
3400     Secured Palladium-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid        debt-like    IE00B4LJS984 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
16000     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         debt-like    IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
2085000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                  debt-like    IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
13000     iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid             debt-like    IE000Q2P3ZQ3 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
16000     Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid                    debt-like    IE00B4556L06 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
40000     Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid                    debt-like    IE00B4LHWP62 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
664000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                     debt-like    IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA 
 
       Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares      Debt and 
278763    comprising Class 318 Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by   debt-like    XS3138906949 --  
       Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 30/12/2030; fully paid; (Represented by  securities 
     notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each) 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
243000    Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid   debt-like    DE000A2T0VU5 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
10000     21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid       debt-like    CH0454664001 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
30000     21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid    debt-like    CH1209763130 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: HANetf ETC Securities plc 
 
       Metal Securities of The Royal Mint Responsibly Sourced Physical Gold ETC Debt and 
10000     Securities; fully paid                          debt-like    XS2892961827 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
86000     Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid      debt-like    FR0013416716 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Altona Rare Earths Plc 
 
25000000   Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid                  Equity shares  GB00BFZNKV91 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: First Class Metals PLC 
 
2941978    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid               Equity shares  GB00BPJGTF16 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
100000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
640000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid              debt-like    XS2940466316 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1110000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid              debt-like    XS2940466316 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
4279600    Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by SUPCON    Securitised   GB00BTDGRT55 --  
       Technology Co., Ltd. due 07/07/2027                   derivatives 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
5400000    Securities due 07/01/2036; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   Securitised   XS3167600827 --  
       bearer of GBP1 each)                           derivatives 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
123700    WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid                     debt-like    GB00B15KXN58 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
225200    WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid                  debt-like    JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
230000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         debt-like    JE00BDD9Q840 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
6100     WisdomTree Gold; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KXX56 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
211600    WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                      debt-like    GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
20000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid                   debt-like    GB00B15KXV33 --

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
